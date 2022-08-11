EAST PROVIDENCE – More than 400 senior citizens and advocates attended the Aug. 3 Gubernatorial Candidate Forum held at the new East Providence High School to hear six candidates for governor address issues important to Rhode Island’s aging population.
The Breeze has highlighted answers to two questions toward the end of this story. Watch the full Aug. 3 forum by searching 2022 Gubernatorial Forum on Senior Issues on YouTube.
Co-sponsoring the event was a broad coalition of 18 service providers and advocates: A Community Together, Alzheimer’s Association of RI, Carelink, Community Partners Network of RI, Economic Progress Institute, Leading Age RI, NAACP Providence Branch, Ocean State Center for Independent Living, PACE, Progreso Latino, RI Assisted Living Association, RI Elder Info, RI Health Care Association, RI Organizing Project, RI Senior Centers Directors Association, SEIU Healthcare 1199, Senior Agenda Coalition of RI and Village Common of RI.
The sponsoring organizations partnered up to prepare seven questions to be presented to each candidate, Gov. Dan McKee and challengers Nellie Gorbea, Luis Daniel Muñoz, Ashley Kalus, Matt Brown, and Helena Foulkes, during the 90-minute forum:
• What action will you take to rebuild and sustain a viable workforce for nursing homes and homecare providers?
• What is your plan for Medicaid rebalancing and expansion to improve home and community-based care opportunities while ensuring the financial viability of nursing homes?
• What will you do to increase resources to significantly support healthy aging in the community?
• Will you help low-income seniors by doing two specific things: 1) include a yearly cost-of-living adjustment to the state SSI Supplemental payment and 2) increase eligibility for the Medicare Savings Programs for seniors and people with disabilities to at least 185 percent FPL?
• How will you ensure that an adequate amount of the $250 million in funding for affordable housing is allocated for seniors?
• Will you commit to doing better for the Black and brown communities to ensure equal access to high quality health care and information about available health care resources?
• Will you pledge to address the needs of our growing older population and provide the leadership and resources necessary to create and implement a Rhode Island Strategic Plan on Aging?
Rhode Island’s older population is growing dramatically. According to the U.S. Census, Rhode Island’s total population of 65 years and older has grown by 20 percent from 152,183 in 2010 to 182,486 in 2020, adding 30,303 people in this age group. R.I. Statewide Planning projections indicated that people 65 and older will grow to over 247,000 by 2030, an increase of 65,000 seniors over the 2020 census.
With this growth has been the increase in low-income seniors in need of services: The number of 65 years and older persons in poverty from 2010 to 2020 increased by 4.9 percent, from 15,664 to 16,425. The state’s oldest age group experience greater rates of poverty: The poverty rate of adults age 75 years and older increased from 10.5 percent to 10.9 percent, with women in this age group having the highest poverty rate of 12.7 percent in 2020. There is also a growing population of seniors living alone, an increase of 4,817 which represents a 10 percent increase from 48,464 in 2010 individuals to a total of 53,281 in 2020.
Here’s a summary of what the candidates had to say on two of the questions at the Aug. 3 forum:
On increasing resources to support aging in communities
Gorbea said the state needs to examine moving back to a model of having a Department of Elderly Affairs, one that respects and values the resources and integration the state needs. The state needs to be investing to make sure it is doing more with what it has, as its done with technology, she said. Gorbea said she understands the value of the state partnering with communities and nonprofits on the ground and is excited about leveraging resources as governor.
Kalus said she would start by doubling the staff in the Office of Healthy Aging immediately, as the current staffing level is not appropriate. She said the office should be turned into a health service center where all needs are met instead of being fragmented and individuals are connected with the resources they need. She said she believes in free transportation for seniors and programming for fun, including a restaurant program that gets them out of the house and in the company of others. She said she would also want a committee for aging in place to find solutions to problems, and adopt technologies of the future to help address challenges.
Muñoz said there’s money in the system, it’s just not going for those working on the public sector side. Not only should the number of employees be increased, he said, but the state should look at what they do. He said he believes in participatory budgeting where others are brought into the process and then the state makes sure the money gets to where it needs to be. A current pilot program for dealing with racial and health inequities should be expanded, he said, and without communities being engaged in the conversation, he said, the state will not be able to find solutions.
McKee said the state needs to consider moving away from having a director under a secretary and make the job a cabinet position again. The office should be a lot more connected publicly, he said, and the state should be looking at staffing levels to produce the most value possible for seniors. An evaluation on the workforce is important, he said, and communities should be engaged even more strongly. He said his administration has taken numerous steps on this front, including greater Medicaid reimbursement for Meals on Wheels. There’s more work to be done, he said.
Foulkes said ensuring investments in community care is critical to seniors, and she’s always produced her best results by having talented people working around her. When she asked for the current organizational chart, she said, it looked more like a phonebook listing than an actual structure, and the office should have that to make sure the best talent is serving every sector and people should be held accountable for their roles. Foulkes also called for a master plan on aging that would consider such questions as how much Medicaid should be paying and looking at new models such as in California where Medicaid is used for social services. It should also be considered for such items as housing and transportation, she said, elements that lead to better lives for all citizens. Residents should be able to live comfortably knowing they are safe, secure, and can live dignified lives, she said.
Brown said it’s “outrageous and unacceptable” that poverty rates have increased over the last 10 years, saying the core problem is that the people who have been running things have the wrong priorities and are not working for seniors, working people, or the most vulnerable people, but for the richest citizens and large corporations, “the people who fund their campaigns.” A massive tax cut to the richest 10 percent cost the state $1 billion, he said, while most people are struggling. Brown said the state needs to reprioritize the well-being of residents so they can live and age in their communities the way they want to. The state should be investing in social workers, outreach workers, and senior centers, he said, and yes, increasing funding for state staffing
On rebuilding and sustaining a viable workforce for nursing homes and home care providers
Gorbea said the state has not valued caregiving as it should. She said it needs to again invest in people through increased Medicaid reimbursement rates and create a pipeline in the educational sector to make sure workers are going into the field. Improved working conditions for workers are a must, she said, adding that she’s very concerned about some of the privatization that’s currently happening in the nursing home industry.
McKee said Rhode Island has momentum like he’s never seen before. He noted a number of successes, including expanding the Wavemaker Fellowship to include health care workers and putting $900,000 into home care annually to allow more care to happen inside homes. Nursing homes hadn’t received a cost of living adjustment increase in six years, with more dollars now going into increasing the workforce. The General Assembly this year also approved legislation to increase staffing in nursing homes, he said, and the state is going to continue to invest in its senior centers.
Kalus noted her time as an operating room administrator, saying it was always known there that the work of being in a nursing home was even more difficult than that setting. She called for increased Medicaid rates, not restricting activities of workers to get some 700 people off a waiting list, and respecting long-term care as a career choice, including apprenticeships and training. She also mentioned the need to suspend the gas tax that hurts CNAs so much and to get the state in line with federal reimbursements. She said the state should also be expanding the classification to where a new type of care provider can help.
Foulkes said everyone has been impacted by the circumstances of the past couple of years, and she is grateful to everyone who is providing care. The state was fortunate to get ARPA funds to address needs in the short-term, she said, but it needs to be considering reinventing senior care for the long-term, finding new solutions for aging at home. She said she supports expanding Medicaid and holding nursing homes accountable for increases so they go to workers who are providing the care as well as the services, and not private owners.
Muñoz said greed has become normalized in for-profit health care that still relies on large hospital systems that are not proponents for people. Public health and infrastructure are being dismantled, he said, even as the human right of health care is diminished. The state needs to rebuild the community health structure, including the state taking control of its procurement process and extending rebates to reduce out-of-pocket expenses. He said reimbursement rates should be changed to help address the shortage of providers and a new state-based medical school should be created to produce new doctors and dentists to support the state’s health needs.
Brown said poverty rates are up and 87 percent of nursing homes are at risk of closing with a severe shortage of staffing, dispelling the notion that the state has momentum. A $20-an-hour minimum should happen so workers don’t have to go to second and third jobs, he said. The minimum wage in all industries should be increased to $19 per hour, he said. The major underlying reason for the staffing shortage was that the people in power drastically cut Medicaid funding, causing the crisis, he said.
