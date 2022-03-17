CUMBERLAND – Diamond Hill Park and the town of Cumberland are the recipients of a $400,000 grant to help build a new building to replace the ski lodge, a facility that will tie in with other uses at the park.
Despite some confusing wording in a news release, this will not be another regular community resource center similar to the one being proposed at the other end of town next to Town Hall, say officials.
The Diamond Hill Pavilion Construction Project would use funding to allow the demolition and adaptive reuse of the old and functionally obsolete former ski lodge at Diamond Hill Park into a new and repurposed 2,500-square-foot community center creating links and connectivity to athletic fields, hiking trails, cultural performances and concerts, and public meeting spaces.
The new pavilion will be ADA accessible to ensure ease of use for seniors and the rest of the public, and would offer the latest in energy and water efficiency and green improvements. The pavilion will also allow the Cumberland EMA to perform COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccinations and health care screenings, while also providing seniors and other residents with wireless internet connectivity for telehealth access to primary and behavioral healthcare providers.
Congressman David Cicilline last week announced the $400,000 to Cumberland as part of the U.S. House of Representatives-passed omnibus spending bill for 10 projects statewide, accounting for nearly $10 million in spending.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said the intent is to create the 21st century equivalent to what is currently in place at the park, demolishing the old ski lodge to build the new structure. There is no duplication with what officials are trying to do off Broad Street, he said. A building committee will decide how to proceed with development of the pavilion, including developing a request from companies to submit bids. There are a number of funding streams set aside or available for the project, said Mutter.
Grant writer Lisa Andoscia spearheaded the work of acquiring the money through Cicilline’s office. Mutter said Andoscia, who was hired shortly after he became mayor, continues to make the town big money to fund important projects.
The replacement of the chronically moldy ski lodge will be a timber and trussle building to function as a “treasured and valuable community facility,” said Andoscia, including community recreational and meeting space, Cumberland Youth Athletic Council activities, and potential Blackstone River Theatre programming, cultural performances and concerts.
The new and enhanced facility would allow the town to expand outdoor recreational programming for a multigenerational audience, including youth, seniors, veterans, and those with special needs. It will be ADA and handicapped accessible.
Though a release states that this will also be a centralized site for the town to provide access to rent assistance, nutrition, and other human services, Mutter was clear that this will primarily be a place that ties to existing uses at the park, with such other services only in place if needed.
In April 2021 when the community grant was submitted, Cumberland residents were traveling to Smithfield for vaccinations and the Senior Center was undergoing a major renovation, meaning there was no location in Cumberland to receive a vaccine, said Andoscia this week.
“Our proposal suggested utilizing this as an alternative site to provide community-based vaccinations without residents having to travel to Smithfield,” she said.
With the need for community-based COVID vaccination clinics lessening, the building, in addition to its recreational programming, could be used as a site for seasonal influenza clinics, she added. Cumberland EMS, the state’s only all-paramedic EMS team, provides multiple community-based clinics each year, including at other municipal buildings such as Town Hall and the Public Safety Complex.
“This valuable, enhanced site at Diamond Hill would complement these efforts,” she said.
The town’s population is made up of 17.7 percent seniors, many of them without internet access. Having wireless access here would help bridge the digital divide that often prevents them from having access to the same programming as younger people, according to Andoscia.
