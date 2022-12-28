This past year has been quite an exciting and dynamic one for the city of Pawtucket. Several of our key education, economic development, and quality of life initiatives came to fruition, making our city a better place to live, work, and play. We also hosted successful, annual traditions such as our Pawtucket Arts Fest and Pawtucket Restaurant Week.
First, we want to start by saying this work was not done alone. We are extremely grateful for our partnerships with the City Council, city employees, School Committee, School Department, and our Pawtucket delegation. These accomplishments would not have been possible without their hard work and dedication to our great city. We are incredibly excited of the work that has been done, and will continue to be done in 2023.
In the next few months, residents of Central Falls and Pawtucket can expect a brand-new commuter rail station as well as a surrounding transit-oriented development district that provides MBTA service to Providence and Boston. More than just a train station, the surrounding district has already attracted tens of millions of dollars in investment including historic mill conversions into new housing units and businesses. The district will also feature several new green spaces to provide recreation, shade, and improved stormwater management. We want to thank both Senators Reed and Whitehouse for providing over $3 million in congressional funding for access to the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center.
Phase I of Tidewater Landing, the largest economic development project in our city’s history, broke ground in August. This $300 million project will create a vibrant mixed-use destination along the banks of the Seekonk River including a 10,000-seat soccer stadium, public waterfront amenities, hundreds of housing units, 60,000 square feet of commercial space, and 57,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Shovels are in the ground, and if you drive over the Pawtucket River Bridge on I-95 and look south, you’ll see a completely transformed site.
Tidewater Stadium will be home of the Rhode Island Football Club. The team name and logo were unveiled on Nov. 14. The team will be competing in the USL Championship, beginning in 2024. More than 1,000 season tickets were sold in the first hour.
In November, Pawtucket voters overwhelmingly approved a bond question for construction of the new, state-of-the-art Pawtucket High School, a transformational investment in the future success of generations of city students. This project will take advantage of a city owned asset, turning the now sadly vacant McCoy Stadium site into a vibrant career and technical education campus for learning, career exploration, athletics, and community activities.
The new Winters Elementary School officially opened in September, and the city also broke ground on construction for the new Baldwin Elementary. Our city is committed to ensuring that all of our students have access to a great public education. These are smart investments that ensure great learning environments for future generations of our students while taking advantage of state reimbursement, which helps to cover more than 80 percent of school construction costs.
Pawtucket received major sources of funding this year. The Pawtucket School District received $4.5 million from the Facility Equity Awards for our schools. Our congressman, David Cicilline, also helped to secure $2.3 million for the Veterans Memorial Park Pool Renovation Project in the recently passed omnibus spending bill. This project will include the renovation of the current Veterans Memorial Park Pool and the addition of an adjacent splash pad that will be beneficial for children not old enough to swim.
While the city received new grants, we were also proud to provide new sources of funding. This year, we helped to develop the Pawtucket Arts Organizational Grants. This new grant will support and expand arts and cultural activities in the city, and helps to assist with operational costs for 501(c)(3) art organizations.
Our city continued to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, residents were able to obtain take home test kits for free if they visited a designated distribution site. Each resident was allotted one test per person. We continued to prioritize getting our residents vaccinated, particularly Pawtucket School Department employees and students. Vaccination clinics were held for Pawtucket students at Cunningham and Slater Middle School over multiple weekends.
Throughout 2022, we were lucky enough to develop partnerships with organizations who are committed to making Pawtucket a better place. In partnership with New England Institute of Technology, Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, and Pawtucket Central Falls Development, The city of Pawtucket was proud to help open the University Resource Center. This is a point at which Pawtucket students can embark on a dedicated shuttle to the NEIT campuses in Warwick and East Greenwich.
Pawtucket partnered with the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for small business support tours. These tours brought us to out into the community, to meet with small business owners, and to connect them with important resources. These tours were completed during Hispanic Heritage Month, as to also celebrate the success of Pawtucket’s many Hispanic owned small businesses.
The city of Pawtucket and DoorDash announced a partnership to combat food insecurity and broaden food access across Pawtucket. DoorDash will work with the city to supply targeted support to the Pawtucket community by providing Community Credits gift cards, proprietary DoorDash data on local food access needs, and direct funding for delivery.
Pawtucket, Providence, and Central Falls partnered with FSRI’s Police Go Team. The Police Go Team provides trauma-trained clinicians and liaisons to partner with police to respond, on-scene, to children and families exposed to violence. The objective of the Police Go Team is to prevent the consequences of traumatic events in the lives of children and adults via immediate social service response to violent crime. Congressman Cicilline secured $413,000 for this program in the recently passed omnibus spending bill.
This year has been full of momentous change for our city. We are proud of what has been accomplished, but there is so much else on the horizon. Have a safe and happy new year!
