This past year has been quite an exciting and dynamic one for the city of Pawtucket. Several of our key education, economic development, and quality of life initiatives came to fruition, making our city a better place to live, work, and play. We also hosted successful, annual traditions such as our Pawtucket Arts Fest and Pawtucket Restaurant Week.

First, we want to start by saying this work was not done alone. We are extremely grateful for our partnerships with the City Council, city employees, School Committee, School Department, and our Pawtucket delegation. These accomplishments would not have been possible without their hard work and dedication to our great city. We are incredibly excited of the work that has been done, and will continue to be done in 2023.

