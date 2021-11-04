NORTH SMITHFIELD – The annual Holiday Shoppe sponsored by the North Smithfield Heritage Association returns on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Little Red Schoolhouse, 190 School St., Forestdale.
The latest 2022 NSHA Heritage Calendar will be available. Also available and new this year is the 150th Commemorative North Smithfield ornament created by Chem-Art of Lincoln and various Scenic North Smithfield puzzles.
All proceeds from this event will support the Association’s numerous preservation activities.
