CUMBERLAND – No community is immune to the challenge posed by homelessness, says Sarah King, community outreach coordinator for Mayor Jeff Mutter, and Cumberland is no different from any other town or city in having to address its complexities.
The issue has always been here, she said, but there are certain times, such as in the past week with a homeless woman living in a tent at Ann & Hope Way and Mendon Road, when it comes to the forefront in people’s minds.
The common assumption from many people is that all it takes to get someone off the street is to take them to a homeless shelter where they’ll immediately find a spot to sleep and be all set, said King, but that’s simply not the way it works in these times.
“There aren’t a lot of options right now,” she said.
The number of available beds hasn’t gone up nearly at the same rate as the number of homeless people, she said, with month-long waits even after someone is entered into the coordinated entry system to get a bed with the state.
Church shelters are separate from that system, she noted.
A number of residents expressed concern about the woman, including what they said was aggressive and inappropriate behavior.
In response to some of those comments in public forums, King, Cumberland’s point person on homelessness and helping people who live on the street, said she and her colleagues are focusing on ensuring that this particular resident is safe, healthy, and has access to resources available to them.
“We continue to ask for everyone to respect this individual’s privacy and grant everyone in the situation some grace as we’re all doing our best,” she said.
According to recent state data, reports are that there are more than 1,300 Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness. Hundreds are living outdoors, with more than 600 waiting for a shelter bed, and the average waiting time for a shelter bed, according to information from the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness in May, is 34 days.
While avoiding specific details on how she’s helping the woman in question, citing the need to maintain her privacy, King said assistance is being given to her in responding to what is a unique situation.
The truth, King told The Breeze, is that many Cumberland neighbors are hurting and struggling, sometimes even experiencing homelessness. Sometimes it’s in a way that isn’t always visible, but sometimes it is out in the open, she said.
As a case in point, some of the local homeless people who were once subject to public scrutiny due to their high degree of visibility are now in less visible locations, she said.
“This not a new situation,” she said.
King said she’s been asked multiple times how officials are going to stop the town from becoming a tent city, but she feels that’s a bit of a disingenuous question.
“How to prevent it is the wrong question. The question should be about ensuring that your neighbors have what they need,” she said. “To do that, you build safer, healthier, more equitable communities where everyone has equal access to health care, mental health services, food, and affordable housing. You meet people where they’re at. You get to know your neighbors, strangers and friends alike, at a deeper level. You ask meaningful questions. You pool resources to help your neighbors reach their goals safely. You don’t shame or judge or video-record them. You start with hello.”
What she’s learned, said King, is that no one is truly easy to figure out and lump into categories. When she interacted with the homeless woman last week, for instance, she did not experience what others said they experienced in terms of her behavior.
She said she understands that sometimes the situation feels overwhelming for people and they don’t know what to do in response, and that it’s sometimes easier to look away or be reactive, but she encourages everyone to simply take the next right thing. Sometimes the best answers are found, she said, not in trying to fix everything, but in taking a small leap of faith in the small day-to-day situations.
One of those steps King takes is to reach out to her contact with the House of Hope outreach team to inquire about a particular person, and she said they’re very good about getting someone out to try to help them, including getting them on a waiting list for a shelter or transitional housing. House of Hope also runs the Shower to Empower program to ensure that homeless people can get washed up.
King goes out to visit each homeless person with the thought that she’s going to get to know their situation. She first checks on their immediate needs, often learning that they just need sun screen or sneakers. Then it’s all about consistently checking in with them.
“No one’s going to trust you if you only show up once,” she said.
Part of loving a person or a place, says King, is being honest about them and being honest about where need exists.
In Cumberland, 23 percent of homeowners and 51 percent of renters are housing-cost burdened. A renter of a two-bedroom apartment in Cumberland now has to be earning more than $74,000 to be considered above the threshold of being cost burdened. To afford a home they would need to make more than $90,000 per year.
“That is simply unattainable for many struggling,” she said.
The difficulties being faced by people right now are part of the motivation by Mutter and his staff in proposing the Office of Community Outreach and Health in the old post office next to Town Hall, said King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.