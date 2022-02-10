WOONSOCKET – Leaders at Landmark Medical Center say they’re strongly opposing a bid by Lifespan and Care New England to partner up and form an academic health care system with Brown University, saying they and northern Rhode Islanders would feel the long-term negative impacts of such a “monopoly” forming.
Michael Souza, CEO of Prime Healthcare Services and Landmark Medical Center, wrote a letter on Jan. 31 to Maria Lenz, assistant attorney general, and Fernanda Lopes, of the Chief Office of Health Systems Development, opposing the application now under consideration during a public comment period.
Souza cited the potential for a massive health care monopoly that drives up the cost of health services and limits access to consumers.
When two organizations that make up 80 percent of the combined hospital revenues and services in the state, as well as physicians and physician services, Souza said, it’s a monopoly, and such a scenario never ends up working out well.
“An unfair competitive advantage would cause harm to the health care system in Rhode Island,” he wrote.
When a hospital such as Landmark is trying to recruit physicians or staff, going up against a massive entity in Providence that “owns everything” and has “all market power,” while Landmark is at 5 percent of the market, professionals are naturally going to want to go where their peers are.
Systems would be merged centrally in Providence, with a goal to push everything to their big hospitals such as Rhode Island Hospital, Women & Infants and Miriam, Souza said, “almost a health care city.” Eventually, he said, all physicians would gravitate there.
Vulnerable communities in northern Rhode Island often find themselves challenged on transportation and costs, he said, and this would eventually cost them more and limit their access to care.
Studies have shown that Lifespan and Care New England staff are paid highest already, he said. As services and care are pushed to Providence, it becomes more costly for people, including on deductibles and co-insurances.
These are two hospital systems, he noted, that have struggled financially, so how are they going to come together and suddenly have a strong financial health system, with the borrowing capability to invest in their facilities, when they’re losing money.
“The only way is the cost of care going up,” he said.
Prime is very happy to be here in Rhode Island, Souza said, and has expressed a willingness to purchase one of the involved entities.
Prime Healthcare has been in the state for eight years and has invested more than $50 million into Landmark Medical Center, he wrote.
“This investment, along with great community partnerships and operations of the hospital, has provided an improved health care system in northern Rhode Island,” he said. In order to minimize the anti-trust issue of the proposed merger, Prime Healthcare would be willing to acquire Kent Hospital and infuse much needed capital, along with a cash consideration.
The aspects he’s warning about are already happening to a degree, said Souza, but having Lifespan and Care New England competing with essentially half of what their combined share would be at least offers others the chance to compete.
Approvals for this merger are needed by the Rhode Island Department of Health, Office of the Attorney General, and Federal Trade Commission, and they can be approved, denied, or approved with a long list of conditions to ensure that negative impacts don’t occur.
Souza said he has a hard time believing that the FTC would approve a plan to place 80 percent of the market with one entity, knowing how it’s ruled in other states. The hope, if it is approved, is that there is a really long list of conditions to protect against negative outcomes, he said.
The deadline for a decision is March 16 on the Hospital Conversions Act initial application of transacting parties Rhode Island Academic Health Care System Inc., Care New England Health System, Kent County Memorial Hospital, Women & Infants Hospital of R.I., Butler Hospital, Lifespan Corporation, Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, Newport Hospital, and Emma Pendleton Bradley Hospital.
Creating an organization with the highest-paid facilities in the state will increase the cost of health care and premiums to employers, Souza said.
“While the Office of Health Insurance Commissioner regulates and limits rates for a small population of commercial employers, it will be very difficult to not have a cost impact with an organization with this type of market power,” he wrote.
“A further increase in the cost of care will deteriorate the health care industry and the health of the residents in Rhode Island,” he added. “This application will not increase jobs, but, in fact, decrease jobs in communities which are not represented, as health care providers cannot compete or afford the cost of care. Healthcare providers and businesses will be forced into closure.”
