CUMBERLAND – A pre-budget consultation summit between town and school officials on Feb. 8 highlighted the urgent need to help students recover the learning they’ve lost during the pandemic, one of many major costs that will need to be accounted for.
While the state’s tax cap is 4 percent, the town’s is 3 percent. Mayor Jeff Mutter said there’s a lot of work needed to be done to whittle down costs on the town and school side. He said his goal is to also reduce the town’s reliance on using savings to fill budget gaps.
Asked to give an estimate on the mandatory increased cost of doing town and school business if there wasn’t a cap, Mutter guessed that it would be in the 6- to-7 percent range based on a number of assumptions and revenues staying the same.
The town takes a lot of pride in the successes of the School Department over the past few years, he said, and wants to continue to maintain the investment that it’s made
Assistant Supt. Tony DiManna said school officials analyzed how they can continue to move the district forward and get back to where it was as a Top-5 district, and the best way to do that was to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funds to pay for 15 staff members targeting specific goals on learning proficiency and mental health needs.
Asked repeatedly by Town Councilor Scott Schmitt about hiring for the positions using grant funds instead of general budget money, and the fact that the town could be on the hook to pay those people once grants run out, DiManna said it may not have been the most ideal option, but school officials are hoping some of the positions will be dissolved over time and others will be folded into the budget gradually to prevent a “cliff-like fall” when the grant money ends.
With a finite amount of ESSER money targeting learning loss and other student needs, Schmitt said it made more sense to him to invest in something other than long-term teachers.
DiManna said there was an urgency in bringing in the positions to change the district’s trajectory after losing so much in student proficiency during the pandemic and preserving the “health and wellness” of local schools. It’s going to take at least four years to dig out of this hole with hard work, he said, and one could multiply that number if the district didn’t use some of that money on these positions.
Was it a smart move, asked DiManna, maybe not knowing that the positions would need to fall off at some point.
The cost per position is estimated at about $100,000, or $1.5 million total.
DiManna and Supt. Phil Thornton detailed numerous other challenges and costs, including planned technology upgrades to give local students the same educational opportunities students in other districts are receiving.
In addition to possible shifting of grant-funded positions to the general budget, technology upgrades, and an investment of $1 million to address curricular needs, School Business Manager Alex Prignano detailed some of the major increases the School Department is facing that it can’t control, including pension costs, salary increases, fringe benefits, and school busing costs. The schools also have a reduced fund balance, making it infeasible to rely on savings to fill gaps.
School leaders also emphasized a reminder that Cumberland schools are the lowest-funded ones in the state per student, behind Barrington and Woonsocket. One variable they’re keeping an eye on is related to state aid and how much will be coming to local schools.
Mayor Jeff Mutter shared some of the financial challenges the town is facing as well, including the $500,000 cost of a property revaluation and debt service increases.
School and town officials highlighted the work that’s being done to transform local schools, including work at four schools happening this summer, and while it won’t hit the operating budget this year, they’ll need to factor in the costs in the future.
Of the total $1.8 million 4 percent increase schools are requesting, $975,000 is for salaries, none of which is currently allocated to the grant-funded positions.
DiManna warned that Cumberland is only as good as its weakest schools, and if the district doesn’t do what it takes to help students grow, there’s a danger of being downgraded and facing a state intervention. He guessed that perhaps six of the 15 extra positions the district could do without long-term, while the other nine would likely have to become part of structural costs.
Thornton noted how the district is becoming more and more diverse with students coming from South America and Afghanistan, among other places, necessitating taking steps to make sure the district meets their needs.
School Committee member Denis Collins commended school officials for investing in addressing learning loss and what he described as an “acute mental health crisis” among students. The crisis is a “sucking chest wound,” he said, and if it’s not addressed now, it will eventually need to be one way or another.
