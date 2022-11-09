NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi said he believes the biggest area where residents will want to give feedback on the next comprehensive plan is on inconsistencies between the town’s zoning and planning rules.
Current loopholes allowing overdevelopment of small lots, such as allowances for 10-foot side yards, are an issue the town should fix, he said.
Lombardi said he has been doing his own part to address the issue and limit further overcrowding in North Providence by visiting a number of residents in recent years who abut properties previously purchased by the town from National Grid.
By selling off dozens of smaller properties to abutting homeowners, the town will limit overcrowding going forward, said Lombardi.
If someone agrees to purchase the property and simply add it to their existing lot without building on it, the town is selling it to them for $2.50 per square foot, which is about $15,000 for a 6,000-square-foot lot. If they don’t agree, he said, the going rate for a lot that size is about $75,000.
“We’re not going to sell a piece of property a new dwelling could be built on without offering it to the abutter and trying to convince them,” he said.
The thought is that new homes on these lots are going to cost money in services and education over many years, he said, so selling it to an abutter as open property is beneficial to the town.
