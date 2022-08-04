NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town officials and members of the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force on Tuesday addressed a list of issues that still need to be fixed at the North Smithfield Police Department, despite the fact that a larger bond question for a new station now won’t go to voters this year.
The Breeze reported in May that rising inflation and construction costs had temporarily halted the project, meaning it will be pushed off to the future as the town waits to see if pricing returns to manageable levels.
The list of items still needing to be addressed to keep the Smithfield Road building functional includes replacement of ceiling tiles, uneven parking lot levels, and roof repair, said officials during a meeting on Tuesday. The discussion centered on tackling liability issues first, such as slip and fall probabilities in the parking lot as a result of water coming from roof downspouts.
The town of North Smithfield hired Tecton Architects back in January of 2020. Tecton is now being asked to determine pricing on various fixes, so they can be brought to the Town Council, hopefully by its next meeting. Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski said that in order for the proposal to go to council, the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force will need numbers on how much the scaled back renovations and smaller repairs would cost.
Members of the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force agreed Tuesday that they will not go to the Town Council unless they have an estimate or ballpark number for how much renovations will cost, and that they will meet with Tecton to get an idea of what the top priorities are. The group also agreed that they would contact Jeffrey McElravy, a principal with the firm, as soon as possible to discuss next steps.
Last year, McElravy said the new station rebuild in 2023 would cost approximately $18.3 million for a 22,214-square-foot building. Renovating the old station would cost $17.5 million and result in a 23,354-square-foot building, but projected costs have continued to escalate since.
