Concept for future station
A conceptual design for a new police station in North Smithfield, which has now been put off to some point in the future.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town officials and members of the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force on Tuesday addressed a list of issues that still need to be fixed at the North Smithfield Police Department, despite the fact that a larger bond question for a new station now won’t go to voters this year.

The Breeze reported in May that rising inflation and construction costs had temporarily halted the project, meaning it will be pushed off to the future as the town waits to see if pricing returns to manageable levels.

