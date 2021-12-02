NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Heritage Association will hold its holiday gift shop at the Little Red Schoolhouse, 190 School St., Thursday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Visitors may purchase puzzles, ornaments, and calendars as well as many other items that highlight the town’s heritage.
Contact the NSHA at nsha@nsheritageassn.com or 401-651-6316 for further information.
