Jeanne Michon
Jeanne Michon is pictured in front of the new hood in the kitchen of the New Beginnings food pantry in St. James Episcopal Church in Woonsocket.

WOONSOCKET – After signing a lease on a new location for her New Beginnings food pantry back in April, Jeanne Michon says improvements to the latest version of this vital resource are finally nearing completion.

“The hood is about 75 percent there,” said the executive director and chef, adding that back in July, when they received a certificate of occupancy, they ordered the larger hood for the oven in the new kitchen in keeping with requirements, but it took until the beginning of October to arrive due to supply chain issues. The $30,000 hood, according to Michon, was funded by donations and a grant.

