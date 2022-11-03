WOONSOCKET – After signing a lease on a new location for her New Beginnings food pantry back in April, Jeanne Michon says improvements to the latest version of this vital resource are finally nearing completion.
“The hood is about 75 percent there,” said the executive director and chef, adding that back in July, when they received a certificate of occupancy, they ordered the larger hood for the oven in the new kitchen in keeping with requirements, but it took until the beginning of October to arrive due to supply chain issues. The $30,000 hood, according to Michon, was funded by donations and a grant.
New Beginnings has been serving meals to the community for more than 30 years. Michon and her team moved into her new space at St. James Episcopal Church on Hamlet Avenue earlier this year once their old location, All Saints Church, had closed and turned off the heat. St. James needed some finishing touches to the kitchen to make sure it met requirements from the Rhode Island Department of Health.
“The plumbing is done, the electrical is done, it’s just the hood,” said Michon.
Since moving into the new space, Michon has been cooking in roasting pans and a griddle from home because she can’t use the stovetop or oven, constantly checking the temperature.
“Cooking 60 pounds of chicken in roasting pans is not fun, but we do it,” she said. She was asked to stay closed as final pieces of the kitchen were put together, but said she just couldn’t do that.
She laughs as she mentions how she’s told workers to take their time, as the hood still needs to be approved by the Department of Health and she would rather it take longer so the project is done right.
Though the process of building New Beginnings back up has been slow, the traffic has not been, with Michon sometimes serving 45 people in the first hour of being open.
“We’re seeing a lot of families, which is sad,” she said. She adds that she thinks it’s due to rising rent costs in the city, as the price to afford a home has skyrocketed.
Michon recalls hearing an individual on the radio recently comment that it is her fault that addicts come to Woonsocket.
“He said people drive from all over the state. I said, they’re driving all over from all over the state to eat. You know, because you question yourself, do I enable people, but I give them one meal, right? It’s not like I’m supporting that,” she said. Michon adds that people who visited New Beginnings at their old location have continued to come.
Michon says that hopes to hold an open house in December to show what New Beginnings is continuing to do for the community.
“We’re still here, and we need the money,” she says.
