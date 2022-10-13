Preparing for Saturday
Stockpiling food at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry on Tuesday, in advance of this weekend’s distribution, are, from left, Marc Moreau, Gary Gray, Jeff Whitfield, Richard Telesmanick, and Real Pare.

 Breeze photo

by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – Prior to COVID, the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry was serving 400 families on one Saturday per month. The number for last month was 850 families over two Saturdays, with no end in sight for demand that’s skyrocketed.

Richard Telesmanick, volunteer director at the 1 Angell Road food pantry who’s been involved there for the past three years, told the Town Council last week that he’s been so impressed by what’s become the largest 100-percent volunteer-run food pantry in Rhode Island.

