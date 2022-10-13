Stockpiling food at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry on Tuesday, in advance of this weekend’s distribution, are, from left, Marc Moreau, Gary Gray, Jeff Whitfield, Richard Telesmanick, and Real Pare.
CUMBERLAND – Prior to COVID, the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry was serving 400 families on one Saturday per month. The number for last month was 850 families over two Saturdays, with no end in sight for demand that’s skyrocketed.
Richard Telesmanick, volunteer director at the 1 Angell Road food pantry who’s been involved there for the past three years, told the Town Council last week that he’s been so impressed by what’s become the largest 100-percent volunteer-run food pantry in Rhode Island.
As initial stimulus checks first began running out, more families started coming to the food pantry, and the pantry has maintained its stance that no one should ever be turned away.
“If you’ve got a heartbeat, we will give you food,” he said.
About 25 percent of shoppers are from Cumberland, said Telesmanick, while the rest are from other communities in northern Rhode Island, including Central Falls, Woonsocket, and Pawtucket. What often happens, he said, is that people feel embarrassed about having to go to a food pantry, so they go to one in another community, something many Cumberland residents also do.
The pantry has increased to two distributions per month, on the first and third Saturdays, with some 400-450 families per weekend.
Telesmanick said the food pantry has never had trouble getting donations or volunteers, and that Cumberland should be very proud of its support for the organization, but the pantry is now in need of funding to meet growing need and cover higher costs for food. He said they’re hoping that the increase in food prices is temporary, but they’re asking the town for $120,000 to get them through 2023 to 2024 at the current rate of expansion they’re seeing. By 2024, he said, the hope is that inflation has calmed and need has decreased as the pantry makes its way back to pre-COVID levels of demand.
Board members are asking town officials to include them in their spending plan for $10.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act spending, an expenditure officials have said they’d like to make.
The food pantry relies on grants, donations, and help from local churches, but they’re currently burning through about $15,000 per month when the normal monthly bill is $5,000, said Telesmanick.
The Rhode Island Community Food Bank can’t give them the amount of food or type of food that they need, said Telesmanick.
He told the council that they’re “extremely scalable” and efficient, able to ramp up very quickly as need grows, but if more money isn’t obtained, what they’ll do instead of turning families away is give less food to each family. A current program where children at B.F. Norton Elementary School take food home on weekends as a sort of pilot program, which is “near and dear to a lot of our hearts,” would also likely be ended, he said, but their hope is to expand that program to other schools, including potentially in other communities such as Central Falls.
The goal at the pantry is to take care of as many families as they can with the resources available, he told the council, but they’re constrained by what they can store in 2,500 square feet of space.
The U.S. Postal Service ran a collection, he said, gathering five tons of food, but they could only handle one ton of that at their Cumberland facility near the Lincoln town line.
The food pantry has about 170 volunteers, and most are from Cumberland, he said.
In addition to the request of the town, volunteers are also pursuing other opportunities for new funding, he said, including seeking out partnerships with various companies in the area. Bank of America, for instance, has agreed to help out with this year’s turkey distribution on Nov. 29, including helping to pay for 600 turkeys and sending 20 volunteers to help.
Food pantry representatives are looking for companies and agencies to partner on the mission to feed northern Rhode Island, he said, asking them to join others who have already given so generously, including the new Washington Trust branch on Mendon Road, where representatives contributed $2,500 to them during their ribbon-cutting ceremony and ran a food drive two weekends ago that saw 200 pounds of food collected, enough to feed 10 families. These are the types of partnerships they’re looking to develop more of, he said. Cumberland has always been supportive in meeting the needs to provide nutritious meals to people who need it, he said.
Telesmanick asked for town leaders’ help to assist him in meeting other municipal leaders in northern Rhode Island as he seeks to meet a $180,000 fundraising goal.
Board member Pat Papa told the council she’s one of those empty-nesters who wanted to find a way to give back to their community, and the food pantry presented the perfect opportunity. This is about a community taking care of its neighbors, she said, and “I can’t think of a better organization to support.”
