NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Council members said at their Jan. 10 meeting that they were surprised to read a December Breeze story detailing some $2.5 million in spending from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Councilor Mario Martone said it appears the town is starting to spend its ARPA funds, and though there were some preliminary discussions, he said he didn’t know anyone committed any of the money to contracts as of yet.
He referred the issue to the public services committee for a meeting, so officials can get a better idea of what’s going on.
The goal, said Martone, is to look at all ARPA spending holistically. There are many worthy projects, he said, and he wants to make sure they cover all of the important ones and not do this in a piecemeal way. What he’s trying to avoid is getting to the end of the spending and finding there are still many projects needing to be done and little or no money left, he said.
Resident Justin Conrad also had questions, asking what the money has been allocated toward and who’s deciding and approving how it’s spent, for proper oversight.
Autiello said he also wants to take a “bird’s eye view,” saying he wasn’t a fan of the Breeze story, including where Mayor Charles Lombardi effectively ruled out spending any of the money on an indoor recreation facility for residents. He said he speaks for the council in saying there’s still an interest in spending on an investment such as that. The old public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue might not be the right location, he said, but there are other spots that would work.
Conrad, also responding to Lombardi’s assertions, said he believes there’s a need for such a facility more than just “a want.”
Asked for comment this week, Lombardi said the only spending or planned spending done to this point has been on items requested by the council some months ago and nothing has been done without their approval, including investments in recreation and athletic field spaces and new lighted entrances at North Providence’s gateways.
The Breeze reported last month that about a quarter of the town’s $9.6 million in ARPA funding has been spoken for, including:
• $1.23 million to RAD Sports for renovations of Stephen Olney Park;
• $975,000 to RAD Sports for Evans Park renovations;
• $120,300 for Lee Romano Park renovations;
• $92,030 to Integrated Solutions for administrative services;
• $20,000 to Crossman Engineering for engineering services related to Centredale renovations;
• And $20,000 for engineering services from S3 Design for work at the Coletti Farm property.
Those add up to $2,456,010, leaving more than $7 million remaining.
Under Lombardi’s plan, several hundred thousand dollars would also pay for a trio of entrances on Smith Street at the Johnston line, Smith Street at the Providence line, and Mineral Spring Avenue at the Pawtucket line, part of a wider plan to address beautification and streetscape enhancements in town.
