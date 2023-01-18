Mario Martone

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Council members said at their Jan. 10 meeting that they were surprised to read a December Breeze story detailing some $2.5 million in spending from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Councilor Mario Martone said it appears the town is starting to spend its ARPA funds, and though there were some preliminary discussions, he said he didn’t know anyone committed any of the money to contracts as of yet.

