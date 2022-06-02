One of the trends to emerge during the pandemic was people being hyper-focused on creating more comfortable outdoor spaces, a direct result of them spending far more time at home with close friends and family.
Last March, Forbes declared 2021 as the “Year of the Yard” after a 2020 “Year of the Home” where lockdowns and stay-at-home orders resulted in a home-related spending boom.
According to a study by the International Casual Furnishings Association, some 88 percent of Americans were heading into last year’s warm season dissatisfied with their outdoor spaces, finding their style (66 percent), function (56 percent) and comfort (45 percent) lacking.
Yet 90 percent of Americans agreed that their outdoor living space was more valuable than ever.
Some 78 percent reported doing outdoor living area upgrades in 2020, but a large share of them planned to add more decorative and functional elements last year to enhance their time outside. The percentage who planned to buy new outdoor furniture and accessories last year more than doubled from the previous year, to 58 percent.
Local contractors say the trend of people enhancing that backyard oasis isn’t subsiding, and they’re often reaching out for help. Patios and fire pits remain very hot as spring turns into summer in 2022.
“In my opinion, yes absolutely, people are very interested in creating their own space,” said Matt Labonte, of Labonte Masonry & Concrete in Foster.
He added that backyards have become more of a stay-cation place, rather than people traveling as much.
The most popular backyard addition, Labonte said, continues to be a quality fire pit. He and his company have also completed numerous patios and stone walls.
Many people like having a patio placed down around the fire pit or fireplace, said Labonte. He said he does stone fire pits, and if someone gets the kit for an outdoor fire pit from a store, he can put that together for them as well.
Though he doesn’t install pools himself, said Labonte, he’s seen many new ones put in at the homes where he works.
Outside time has plenty of health benefits. The Environmental Protection Agency has said that Americans spend 90 percent of their time indoors, threatening their health, and mental and emotional state. Spending more time outside generally helps in all of those areas.
