PAWTUCKET – Visitors to this year’s Pawtucket Winter Wonderland, held the first two weekends of December at Slater Memorial Park, will be treated to a pair of incredible new displays, says Wonderland Vice President Dawn Goff.
Goff said Wonderland President Bob Machowski and his team have been hard at work in their year-round Slater Park headquarters creating a “magnificent nine-stall stable,” which will feature reindeer sitting inside with their heads sticking out, and Mrs. Claus’s kitchen, a new building with Mrs. Claus making cookies with elves at the table.
This year’s 24th annual feel-good Winter Wonderland is a big deal, says Goff, as it functions as a lead-in to a 25th anniversary year that organizers are planning to go big on.
“On Dec. 3-4 and 10-11, from 4 to 8 p.m., the roads will be closed to through-traffic to allow families to safely walk through our display to view all of the decorations, listen to Christmas music, take great pictures and make great family memories that will last forever,” say organizers.
People continue to love Winter Wonderland for many reasons, she said, primarily because it’s something fun to do with one’s entire family that doesn’t cost a fortune. If one chooses not to do the $5 hayride or pay for other items, it can be free, she said, but hot dogs and hot chocolate are only $2 apiece.
“We don’t want people to go broke to be part of it,” she said.
For the longest time, she said, the hot dogs were $1, but with the cost of things, that eventually had to be bumped up.
Trees that make up the 30-acre, 650-tree display have also gone up, she said, and the nonprofit has absorbed much of the extra cost. The event also has more than 100 light displays, 20 Victorian-style houses, multiple “40-foot LED mega trees,” a read-along “Night Before Christmas” display, and much more.
The 650-tree cap has been in place for some time because the event is at the electrical capacity for Slater Park, said Goff, and there are 300 people on the waiting list for a tree, putting the wait at four or five years. Fifty people came off the waiting list this year, after several people came forward and made the unusual but generous offer to give up their trees so others could enjoy the experience, said Goff.
“I thought that was so sweet,” she said.
The average is about 40 people coming off the waiting list annually, she said.
Trees, starting with ever-popular tree day on Dec. 1, are decorated in memory of loved ones, and creativity can be found throughout the display. What many people don’t realize is that they don’t have to wait in line that day, she said, as the entire process happens very quickly and they’re able to knock the line down in about 18 minutes or so. If someone shows up at about 12:15, she said, they’ll get right in.
“It just moves. We’ve got such a good system now,” she said.
Official Wonderland Meteorologist Kelly Bates, who was absent last year for personal reasons, is back in 2022, this time representing her new employer ABC6. Goff said they’re thrilled to have this crowd favorite back.
Opening night on Dec. 3 will also feature Mario Hilario from NBC10 as grand marshal of the Wonderland parade, with the Tolman High School marching band, Dance Attitude students, Alden Harrison Dance Studio, and Santa Claus along with additional local groups. The parade concludes at the Looff Carousel where everyone will join Mayor Donald Grebien, Bates, Machowski, Goff and other dignitaries for the lighting of the display.
Take a walk through the trees, decorative houses and light displays, and also take a stroll down Night Before Christmas Lane and look through the windows for scenes from the story and a push-button to hear the story. There is an 18-foot Wonderland snowman and the eight-foot Wonderland sign.
Visitors are encouraged to stop at the many photo sites to become a snowman or gingerbread man or holiday lady.
For a small fee on festival nights, go for a hayride, children’s train ride or carousel ride. In the entertainment tent there will be free entertainment provided by talented students and adults from the area, said Goff. The food tent has hot dogs, snacks and cookies for sale at reasonable prices, she added. Bring cash for certain offerings.
In the boat house there will be visits with Santa and a 5 x 7 printed picture with Santa, if desired, cash only.
On non-festival days, the display will be lit each night from Dec. 4 to Jan. 1 until 9 p.m. for driving through or walking.
