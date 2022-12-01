PAWTUCKET – Visitors to this year’s Pawtucket Winter Wonderland, held the first two weekends of December at Slater Memorial Park, will be treated to a pair of incredible new displays, says Wonderland Vice President Dawn Goff.

Goff said Wonderland President Bob Machowski and his team have been hard at work in their year-round Slater Park headquarters creating a “magnificent nine-stall stable,” which will feature reindeer sitting inside with their heads sticking out, and Mrs. Claus’s kitchen, a new building with Mrs. Claus making cookies with elves at the table.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.