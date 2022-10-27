Pets play an important role in helping people stay healthy. This becomes even more true as we age.
Studies abound showing that seniors with pets have healthier hearts, more structured lives and suffer less loneliness and depression. A national poll on healthy aging, co-sponsored by the AARP and the University of Michigan, found that 88 percent of pet-owning adults ages 50 to 80 said their pets helped them enjoy life and 86 percent said their pets made them feel loved. Of the surveyed seniors who lived alone and were not in great health, 72 percent said their pets helped them cope with the symptoms of their ill health.
However, there is a danger that pets will outlive their owners or that their owners will have to move to a rehabilitation center or a long-term community or assisted living facility. Dogs live 10 to 12 years on average and cats live 10 to 14 years on average. So, it is important to make plans for one’s pets, especially the older one gets.
Estate planning for pets
When you are doing your estate planning, make sure that your pets are cared for. Cheryl Sanford Aston, a volunteer and board member with Westie Rescue of Missouri, told APlaceForMom.com that needs can change unexpectedly, which is why it is a good idea to include a guardian for your pet in your estate planning or enough money to fund veterinary care, boarding and expenses related to finding an animal a new home.
Talk to your lawyer or estate planner about the possibility of setting up a trust for your pet. This lets you legally designate money, assets or property to pay for the cost of caring for a pet. A trust can also let you express your wishes about the type and level of care you want your pet to have.
Support for pet care
With all the benefits of having a pet, and with the bond formed with a pet, you want to be able to keep the pet for as long as possible. It can be heart-breaking to have to separate from them. It’s why pet services can prolong the time you have with your pet, especially if you start to lose some of your mobility and flexibility.
Look into local dog walking services and services that will come to your home to perform grooming or scoop up the poop in your yard. Use online delivery services to order pet food or cat litter.
Finding a new home
If you have to find a new home for your pet, first turn to family members. These are the people who are most likely to bond with your pet and can arrange for you to visit them.
Research a good match for your pet and make sure the home is one that your pet will be compatible with. Consider reaching out to professional rehoming services such as Rehome by Adopt-a-Pet or Rehome with Love. You might also be able to get help from a breed-specific rescue organization or a no-kill shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.