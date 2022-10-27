Pets play an important role in helping people stay healthy. This becomes even more true as we age.

Studies abound showing that seniors with pets have healthier hearts, more structured lives and suffer less loneliness and depression. A national poll on healthy aging, co-sponsored by the AARP and the University of Michigan, found that 88 percent of pet-owning adults ages 50 to 80 said their pets helped them enjoy life and 86 percent said their pets made them feel loved. Of the surveyed seniors who lived alone and were not in great health, 72 percent said their pets helped them cope with the symptoms of their ill health.

