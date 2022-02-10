WOONSOCKET – Sometimes clogging the arteries of otherwise walkable cities, parking minimums dictate the minimum number of parking spaces a developer must provide for business and residential use.
Developers may find it easier to bring business to Woonsocket if these minimums are reduced, City Planner Kevin Proft told the Planning Board on Feb. 1.
Proft shared the example of St. Paul, Minn., where parking minimums affect housing affordability, business flexibility, economic growth, and prioritize transportation expectations that may not be suitable for all locations.
The initiative to reconsider parking minimums in Woonsocket has come after multiple exemptions for commercial spaces have been made for recent developments. According to city ordinance, most new commercial space falls into a category requiring three parking spots for every 1,000 square feet.
Some examples of exceptions are a storage facility at 777 Providence St. that, according to ordinance, would have required the development of hundreds of parking spaces. In reality, 19 spaces were included, and it has not been an issue for the business. Another retailer purchased 1099 Social St., where development plans called for 81 spots, but requested an exemption and 59 were provided.
Rather than continuing to make exceptions to the ordinance rule, the Planning Board will propose changes to the ordinances that are in line with the future goals of the city, which include a bustling, walkable downtown area and continued economic growth.
If these are the city’s goals for decades to come, Proft told the board, the changes need to be made now.
Other proposed changes to the ordinance include requirements that commercial entrances interface with the sidewalk, reduction of parking spaces from 9 feet to 8.5 feet and aisle width from 24 feet to 22 feet, eliminating commercial parking requirements for the Downtown Overlay District, and generally clarifying the language already in effect.
The Planning Board will meet again to discuss Proft’s recommendations and settle on the standards to be brought to the City Council. From there, next steps include leading a pre-proposal workshop with the council, which would be followed by a zoning ordinance amendment proposal.
