PROVIDENCE – Many senior living communities’ rents surged in January, with residents across the state receiving notices of rate hikes, stated a news release from Assisted Living Locators Rhode Island.
Grappling with significant expenses due to labor pressure, COVID-19 and inflationary impacts, senior living providers are having to increase rates to maintain the status quo of quality care in their communities. These communities are actively working with residents to find ways to help offset rising costs, says the release.
Assisted Living Locators Rhode Island, a local no-cost senior placement and referral service, provides guidance on how to mitigate a senior housing rate increase.
According to Vice President of Placement and Aging Strategy John Moniz, senior living annual rate increases historically have been at around 3 to 7 percent, but this year he is observing annual rate increases of around 10 to 20 percent. In response, Moniz said that Assisted Living Locators is proactively updating its database and reaching out to clients to help handle the rising costs. He noted that while residents are seeing these rate increases, Social Security has only increased 8.7 percent.
“Rate hikes in senior living communities can be a significant financial burden for many older adults on fixed incomes,” he said. “It’s imperative to act swiftly to understand your options and explore ways to ease the increase or consider alternatives. I can help negotiate with the facility or find other options that may be more affordable.”
Moniz recommends steps to offset a senior housing rate increase:
• Downsize one’s space and services package.
• Look into financial assistance.
• And talk to management.
“It’s important to determine where your loved one is in their aging journey, consider all of your options, and take the necessary steps to ensure your senior can afford care that is needed,” said Moniz.
