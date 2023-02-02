Susan Bouchard ledas the discussion
The Leon Mathieu Senior Center hosted a focus group for the State Plan on Aging on Jan. 11. Here, facilitator Susan Bouchard discusses a topic with one of the tables of senior citizen participants. In the background are representatives from the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging in collaboration with Age Friendly Rhode Island.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

PAWTUCKET – On Jan. 11, the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging along with Age Friendly Rhode Island and Rhode Island College visited the Leon Mathieu Senior Center in Pawtucket to conduct their second focus group gathering senior citizens’ input on the next State Plan on Aging.

Tonya Glantz and Susan Bouchard facilitated the group of about 20 seniors. The goals of the focus group were to identify the experiences of older adults currently living in the community and to identify the needs of older adults and any gaps in services/systems that serve older people in Rhode Island.

