The Leon Mathieu Senior Center hosted a focus group for the State Plan on Aging on Jan. 11. Here, facilitator Susan Bouchard discusses a topic with one of the tables of senior citizen participants. In the background are representatives from the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging in collaboration with Age Friendly Rhode Island.
PAWTUCKET – On Jan. 11, the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging along with Age Friendly Rhode Island and Rhode Island College visited the Leon Mathieu Senior Center in Pawtucket to conduct their second focus group gathering senior citizens’ input on the next State Plan on Aging.
Tonya Glantz and Susan Bouchard facilitated the group of about 20 seniors. The goals of the focus group were to identify the experiences of older adults currently living in the community and to identify the needs of older adults and any gaps in services/systems that serve older people in Rhode Island.
Between Bouchard and Glantz, they asked participating seniors eight questions. Attending seniors were mostly still living independently, and highlighted challenges such as finances and not knowing all of the resources available to them or how to find them.
“By respecting confidentiality and also respecting difference of opinion, we are encouraging folks to be open and honest and to really let us know what is working well and what we need to do better,” said Bouchard.
One of the questions Bouchard asked seniors was where they live and the kind of environment they live in, such as are they living alone, completely independently, or with a caretaker.
One woman talked about living alone with her dog in her one-family house and that having her dog really helps her. She is stable but is already planning, and looking at what needs to be done in order for her to stay in the house as she ages, she said.
Another senior said that she lives with her brother because she can’t afford an apartment at the current rent prices. Others talked about living in public housing, some not so happy about it, but also saying it is better than being homeless.
Rent prices are high and there is always a long waiting list to get into public housing, and some seniors talked about not being able to afford things because of medical costs, and taking care of their significant others or themselves.
Another question asked of the participants was what services they need to stay in their independent living situation. Many seniors talked about needing help shoveling and then talked about yard/lawn maintenance. Others suggested the mayor’s program of having students volunteer to shovel driveways in the winter.
The other main item discussed was transportation, and despite senior centers having vans for shopping trips, there is a lack of drivers and this form of transportation is not always reliable.
Glantz discussed challenges seniors face on a regular basis, including transportation. The one issue that they kept returning to was seniors not knowing all of the resources or services available to them, or not knowing how to look them up or find them.
The way technology has advanced has also left some of the senior citizens behind. One senior said that trying to talk to an actual person has become an issue.
Another challenge involves trying not to be taken advantage of because of age or gender. Some of the women in the group stated that they were talked down to when trying to get house repairs done because of their gender and not having a living husband anymore.
And of course there are the financial challenges, including the cost of maintaining property, food, transportation, cost of prescription drugs, etc. With inflation, one senior said, it’s becoming harder and harder to purchase food on a fixed income. They may get a little more money to help compensate, but then the amount of food stamps allotted goes down and rent goes up.
“So things could be better and there is a place for improvement,” Glantz said.
Asked what things they can do to stay independent, several seniors brought up the Mathieu Center and everything it offers, along with friendship.
One senior yelled out, “I love retirement,” While others said retirement could be difficult without structure. Several who attended are involved in the community and volunteer to keep busy.
The last question was an open-ended one on whether there was anything else the seniors wanted to know. They said they wanted to be prepared and know what they will need as they continue to get older.
There was also a dreaming session on what they would do if the senior center were to get extra funding. Seniors said they want a bigger space to do more things and to get more drivers.
As the focus group concluded, Glantz told the seniors that their input will be used in a report. A larger report will include responses from other focus groups, and all of that will into writing the next State Plan on Aging.
