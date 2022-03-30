PAWTUCKET – City residents have until the end of the day this Friday, April 1, to complete a survey on how they would like to see local officials spend $58.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
To date, less than $2 million of the funding has been committed to projects, according to Mayor Donald Grebien, including:
• $420,000 to purchase 160 Beechwood Ave. for development of more affordable housing;
• $215,220 to purchase 305 Owen Ave., also for additional affordable housing;
• $300,000 over three years to fund a Pawtucket housing homeless liaison position;
• And $750,000 over three years to fund a New England Tech job training program.
Grebien spokesperson Wilder Arboleda said both the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket and the Pawtucket YMCA have also submitted a proposal that the city is working through and looks forward to funding.
Residents continue to be encouraged to complete the ARPA survey, which asks those who complete it to identify important areas where they would like to see ARPA funding dedicated. Running through April 1, it is the city’s second community questionnaire to engage the public.
The survey results have numbered just about 1,000 responses to date.
“The administration is happy to see so many individuals completing the quick form and providing their input for consideration,” said Arboleda.
Submissions can be made in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Find the link at pawtucketri.com/residents/community-surveys.
Grebien said this week that the administration’s goal is to avoid a tax increase on residents this year. Discussions on taxes and the upcoming budget are set to begin and the city and school budgets will be sent to the council in May, said Arboleda.
“In light of the impacts of COVID on the local economy and the dramatic inflationary factors currently impacting our residents, it is the administration’s goal to not increase taxes on the taxpayers this year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.