NORTH SMITHFIELD – Fire Chief David Chartier expressed disappointment this week in announcing that another three firefighters will be leaving the force.
“It’s happening everywhere, no one can stay up to full staff,” he told the Town Council.
Chartier asked the council about delaying extra staffing for an additional rescue that was scheduled to start at the end of this month.
“The problem that I’m facing now is that I’ll have 144 vacant hours that I’ll have to fill every single week,” he said, and it would be irresponsible to agree to a memorandum of agreement with the fire union.
He said two people are set to complete in-house training and officially join the department, and there is a possibility of adding another two firefighters for the upcoming fiscal year.
Chartier said numbers of people applying for firefighting jobs are way down.
There have been many national headlines about young firefighters leaving the profession in large numbers, but Chartier these three people are leaving for firefighting jobs in other towns.
Councilor Claire O’Hara asked Chartier if firefighters have an obligatory period of time they need to stay on the force once hired, and Chartier answered no. He said he would look at municipalities that may include a time minimum in their contracts.
Councilor Beauregard asked Chartier if the additional money of $216,000 that the town gave the department to fund additional resources would affect anything. Chartier said he would hope not, but Beauregard added that the town was potentially paying two firefighters to go on regular patrol for no reason. North Smithfield would be able to recoup some of the money as the two additional firefighters joining would be paid at a lower rate.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Council President Kim Alves asked the council if they should consider engaging the Halliwell Committee to work on next steps for a planned community center at Scouters Hall.
“So they can put their efforts towards something that is moving forward,” she said.
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski, who handed out commendations on the town’s winning of a federal grant for the multi-generational center, said he thinks it’s important for Parks and Recreation, members of the Scouts, Senior Advocate Linda Thibeault, and members of the Police Department to be involved with the development of Scouters. Beauregard said he doesn’t want to be a “debbie downer,” but asked if there is anything official saying that $4 million is coming in for the town.
“I think you’re onto something councilor, I’ve been told there’s a lot of grants that have been successful and have been hesitant to speak on them until they’re in our bank account,” responded Zwolenski.
Both Councilors Doug Osier and Beauregard agreed that it is important to move slowly when deciding on how they want to proceed with selecting a committee to help build the new facility.
Halliwell Committee Chairperson Jeff Porter told the council that though $4 million is a good amount of money, construction prices are skyrocketing, and costs on just the architectural side of things could be half a million dollars.
The Scouters discussion will continue at the Halliwell Committee meeting tonight, Jan. 19, including if members of the committee would be interested in working on the project. Porter suggested that the town look into the possibility of hiring an owner’s project manager to keep track of schedules and budgets.
Tax Assessor Jennifer St. George updated the council on questions related to Green Development and National Grid’s permitting for a substation on Iron Mine Hill Road, saying she is waiting for a breakdown from National Grid on assets at the substation to assess tangible taxes. St. George reported to the council that the substation was indeed reported on a 2021 annual return. Building Official Larry Enright said that Green Development and National Grid had joint responsibility on the building permit, as there were questions at previous council meetings on correct permitting.
“There was some joint responsibility when Green Development pulled out the building permit; they included the fencing and impounding area of a prefabricated building provided by National Grid,” said Enright. On the permit that Enright was able to find, the building permit was listed as “an installation of solar panels, other.”
Councilor Paulette Hamilton said she didn’t want to speak negatively about anything that’s happened with Green Development, but questioned the difference in transparency on this project compared to the company’s development of a concession stand for the town.
“It was highly successful by the way,” commented Beauregard, who worked with Green Development on that project.
St. George said she tried visiting the substation two weeks ago, but the gate was shut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.