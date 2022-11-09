NORTH PROVIDENCE – As other communities have started to spend their allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funds, North Providence officials are still in the planning stages.

Mayor Charles Lombardi said they’re waiting on RAD Sports, the company responsible for the reconstruction of the North Providence High School football field and adjoining baseball field, to come back with a comprehensive plan for recreation upgrades across town, one of the top uses for the town’s $9.7 million in funds.

