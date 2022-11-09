NORTH PROVIDENCE – As other communities have started to spend their allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funds, North Providence officials are still in the planning stages.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said they’re waiting on RAD Sports, the company responsible for the reconstruction of the North Providence High School football field and adjoining baseball field, to come back with a comprehensive plan for recreation upgrades across town, one of the top uses for the town’s $9.7 million in funds.
There are plentiful requests related to recreation and athletic field upgrades, from recently acquired properties to Evans Field, Olney Park, and Ricci School, said Lombardi.
Results of a community survey of about 500 residents back in February and March, later turned over to the Town Council by Finance Director Maria Vallee, found that about 63 percent prioritized spending on infrastructure, 59.2 percent on parks and recreation, 52.9 percent on wellness programs, 47.5 percent on small business assistance, and 47.5 percent on public safety.
Out of those, the council is prioritizing infrastructure and parks and recreation, but Lombardi said some money will also be spent on other initiatives, such as help for small business.
He said officials plan to use a portion of the funds to help make upgrades to the evolving Centredale Business District.
Lombardi said he doesn’t expect it to take much longer before the town has a firmer plan for the funds.
The $9.7 million in COVID response money did not include a separate infusion of money to North Providence schools.
Town Council President Dino Autiello has said he would also like to prioritize townwide beautification with the ARPA money.
