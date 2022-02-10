The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) helps people find the right Medicare coverage at the right cost. SHIP also assists beneficiaries with limited income to apply for programs such as Medicaid, Medicare Savings Program and Extra Help/Low Income Subsidy, which can subsidize or reduce health costs.
Contact the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging’s toll free line at1-888-884-8721 or visit https://oha.ri.gov/what-we-do/access for more.
Interested in volunteering? Call 401-462-0194. SHIP volunteers, along with community partners, provide assistance to people during Medicare annual open enrollment, and to new beneficiaries on an ongoing basis.
