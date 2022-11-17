I get a ton of spam emails, so many, in fact, that sometimes it all looks like spam even if it’s not.
Some of these offer interesting products for me to try, and until recently, I’d never taken anyone up on the offer. The one thing I’ve learned from them is that there are a lot of people all over the world always trying to come up with something new.
Responding to a recent email “submitting eco-friendly products for your consideration in your annual holiday gift guides,” I said sure, I’ll try those out.
The sender, named Laura, then responded asking for my address, raising my defenses after all these years of hearing about scam artists trying to get bits and pieces of information about you. But I gave it, and she followed up by asking for my size on clothing. I gave that information too, then waited, and sure enough I soon started getting notifications that orders were being placed and prepared for shipment.
None of my items had arrived as of this writing, but I’m looking forward to trying some of the products in the email. The one that sticks out the most is something called “LastSwab,” billed as the first-ever sanitary and reusable Q-tip.
“One-and-a-half billion cotton swabs are produced daily to be thrown away after one use, and are one of the most significant ocean pollutants today,” states the email. “Each LastSwab lasts up to 1,000 uses and comes in a variety of fun colors in a case made from repurposed ocean-bound plastic.”
The item is $12, probably about double what I’d pay for the cotton swabs, and the marketing materials included slick photos and even a video.
I’m not sure if I will continue buying $12 Q-tips every couple years, likely to be sent via waste-producing packaging, but I’m definitely open to trying something new. And if it helps the environment along the way, why not. Can it really replicate that clean feeling of a fresh Q-tip though?
Here are a couple of the other products that are said to be on their way:
• Kent, said to be the world’s first verified compostable clothing brand, responding to 85 percent of textiles today being made from plastic fibers and 11 million pounds of under-apparel going into landfills and incinerators daily, claims underwear that’s LA Compost verified and designed to break down in 90 days (just hopefully not while I’m wearing it). It is made with a proprietary blend of plant-based materials, including organic pima cotton. A three-pack of underwear comes at an extremely affordable (?!) $68.99.
• Rosy Soil Indoor Potting Mix makes one’s garden greener with the first-ever “earth-positive soil.” Potting soils have a significant carbon footprint due to peat moss harvesting, it states, which releases twice as much CO2 per year as the entire airline industry. Rosy designed its blends to replace peat with a mix of biochar, vegan compost, and mycorrhizae, and comes in backyard compostable packaging. It comes with a price tag of $24.99. Though planting season is well past, maybe I’ll try a little indoor gardening this winter.
I’ll try to let you know how my products turn out, and who knows, if I’m satisfied, maybe I’ll start responding to these emails more often.
