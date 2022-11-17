Reusable swabs?

Who knew that there’s something called a reusable Q-tip, coming in its own case? I’m ready to try it out.

I get a ton of spam emails, so many, in fact, that sometimes it all looks like spam even if it’s not.

Some of these offer interesting products for me to try, and until recently, I’d never taken anyone up on the offer. The one thing I’ve learned from them is that there are a lot of people all over the world always trying to come up with something new.

