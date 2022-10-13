WOONSOCKET – On Sept. 18, a drunk driver with no insurance coverage crashed through the gates at Cook Cemetery on Mendon Road. According to the police report, the driver had first hit a utility pole before crashing through the cemetery gates and landing the car on its side in the cemetery.
“The biggest concern is that if there’s another car accident, whether it’s a drunk driver or you know, winter’s coming, icy roads, someone’s going to come around that bend, the next car that comes in here is going to hit these pillars as we’ve seen the telephone pole didn’t stop the truck,” said Gregory Duhamel, a Woonsocket historical cemetery advocate who has volunteered his time to maintaining cemeteries throughout the city.
According to Duhamel, he and Zachary Cote, another volunteer, were finding car pieces everywhere when they were called in by the Blackstone Valley Historical Society.
As there is no official owner of Cook Cemetery on Mendon Road, both Cote and Duhamel said they are struggling to find the funds to fix the fence that was destroyed. Cook Cemetery Burial Society, a non-profit, is listed as inactive, but it was never officially dissolved.
Cote says that the Cook Burial Society was established in 1888 when Woonsocket became a city.
“We have them owning the cemetery and having plot maps and maintaining it up until around 1990,” said Cote.
“Documents fade away around then, and (they) lose their tax-exempt status and good standing with the state in failing to report a registered office in November of 1999,” he added. Cote also said that the registered president, Walter G. Ballou died in 2007.
“When he died, it was passed off to his two daughters, one of which I have no contact with (and) the other I’ve been able to get documents from,” said Cote. Cote also added that the daughter he hasn’t had contact with became the treasurer after her father, and she took financial documents and any deeds that were left that are “presumed to be lost permanently.”
The scenario now is that the burial society is in “idle state” where there are no members, said Cote and Duhamel, so it can’t be dissolved, but because it’s not dissolved, the land can’t be can’t be taken over by the city or a nonprofit. According to Cote, the one sister he has maintained contact with was trying her best to maintain the cemetery, but it was just too expensive, as interest costs on the cemetery was $2,000 per month as of 1990 and $600 per month to mow, and those costs have risen.
“That’s what brought us here. We were seeing a lot of overgrowth, stones that were toppled over and we were curious what was going on with this. I heard from the state commission that this was a privately owned cemetery, which I was under the impression that the organization was still established,” said Duhamel. He added that the Historical Society would like to help with the fence, but he doesn’t want to have to reach into his own pockets with the possibility of him or Cote being sued.
“We would like to help with these, but I don’t want to reach into my own pocket when this was a drunk driver who crashed through this should be held accountable,” he said. Cote has done work on the cemetery for the last two or three years, including maintenance and upkeep. He has also gotten Stanley Tree Service to help in protecting the gravestones from further damage caused by hazardous trees, among other small projects around the grounds.
Both volunteers say they are at loss, and that the fence will most likely stay as it is, as they so far haven’t been able to get city officials to engage on the issue. They said they hope this cemetery doesn’t end up in a state of neglect as many other local cemeteries have.
