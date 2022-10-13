WOONSOCKET – On Sept. 18, a drunk driver with no insurance coverage crashed through the gates at Cook Cemetery on Mendon Road. According to the police report, the driver had first hit a utility pole before crashing through the cemetery gates and landing the car on its side in the cemetery.

“The biggest concern is that if there’s another car accident, whether it’s a drunk driver or you know, winter’s coming, icy roads, someone’s going to come around that bend, the next car that comes in here is going to hit these pillars as we’ve seen the telephone pole didn’t stop the truck,” said Gregory Duhamel, a Woonsocket historical cemetery advocate who has volunteered his time to maintaining cemeteries throughout the city.

