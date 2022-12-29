CUMBERLAND – The past year has been all about finding long-term solutions to ongoing problems, setting the town and its residents up for success now and into the future.
The pandemic’s impacts will likely be felt for many years, and Cumberland is still bearing its force, from mental health impacts to hunger, increased domestic violence to higher prices for goods and services, issues retaining employees to struggles to afford rising housing costs.
Aided by American Rescue Plan Act funds and a continued flow of money obtained by grant writer Lisa Andoscia, Mayor Jeff Mutter and the Town Council are tackling issues head-on, planning investments in a new community center next to Town Hall, granting money to the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, and initiating efforts against domestic violence, among others.
This year’s election in Cumberland was a relatively calm one for local offices due to new four-year terms in-progress, but there were some General Assembly races of interest. Incumbents generally scored convincing wins, but Rep. Jim McLaughlin in House District 57 was narrowly beaten in the primary by fellow Democrat Brandon Voas.
Mayor Jeff Mutter has served as mayor with the mantra of simply getting things done instead of talking about it in perpetuity. That push can be seen from one end of town to the other, from Diamond Hill Park finally seeing extensive grant-funded upgrades in the northern part of town to the new Senior Center in the middle of town, to economic development projects in Valley Falls.
Traffic and pedestrian and motorist safety will continue to be points of conversation in 2023 as the town looks to reinvigorate its traffic review panel and look at potential investments in sidewalks.
Also important to the future of the town and its residents will be the spending of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, which is planned to go toward numerous initiatives.
The Breeze reached out to Mayor Mutter and Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah King for the stories they see as the biggest in Cumberland for 2022. Here are those stories, in descending order of importance.
• Grand openings – In 2022, the town was able to celebrate the grand openings of the remodeled Senior Center, the Pascale Highway Facility, and the Franklin Farm Well Facility.
• Police Department leadership transition – The town said goodbye to longtime Chief of Police John Desmarais after nearly two decades of service to the community and welcomed new Chief Matthew Benson.
• Grant acquisition – This was the town’s strongest year for grant acquisition. Over the course of the year, the town has received funding for the adaptive reuse of the old post office, the BF Norton Playground, the Diamond Hill Ski Lodge, Diamond Hill Pump Track, Diamond Hill Amphitheater, drainage improvements on Industrial Road, tree planting, and more totaling close to $3 million.
• Valley Falls revitalization – In 2022 the town has made significant investments in the historic Valley Falls area, including the continued work on improvements to infrastructure on Broad Street, hiring a consulting firm to conduct an economic redevelopment and social equity strategy. The town, they said, has also welcomed plans to redevelop the “deeply significant and nostalgic buildings” such as St. Patrick Church and Ann & Hope. The town has also begun improvements at Heritage Park.
• Parks – Diamond Hill Park has seen significant strides in 2022 including the completion of the trailhead bathrooms, athletic field improvements and multipurpose field additions. Work has begun to dredge and ensure proper water flow at the pond, an architectural firm has been hired for the design of a new ski lodge building, and a committee has been formed to oversee improvements.
The administration’s pick’s for the top three inspirational storylines:
• Youth Sports – Overall, 2022 was a big year for Cumberland’s youth sports teams, they said, and they have been consistently impressed by their good sportsmanship and perseverance.
“They have represented the town well and with pride. It is nice also to see the ways the community rallies around these teams to support them,” they said.
• Volunteerism – 2022 has seen a continued strong volunteer spirit in Cumberland, said Mutter and King.
We’ve seen this through the efforts of our CERT team which distributed 10,000 COVID test kits at the beginning of the year, they said. Cumberland residents also joined together for a holiday drive/Adopt-A-Family, which sponsored nearly 100 children. ZAP the Blackstone saw many Cumberland volunteers including our business community. The Northern RI Food Pantry is seeing an increased demand for food and an increase in volunteering.
• Community patience – Throughout the year, Cumberland residents and businesses have dealt with construction, student displacement, lingering COVID requirements, economic factors, etc.
“We in the mayor’s office want to say thank you for the overall community patience that has been shown,” they said.
