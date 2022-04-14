CUMBERLAND – Musician and instructor Aubrey Atwater will be teaching several classes at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., in the coming weeks. For all classes, register by emailing russell@riverfolk.org and visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
• Two freestyle flatfoot clogging workshops will be offered on Saturday, April 16, and on Saturday, May 14, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. These classes are designed for all levels including complete beginner adults, teens and children age 8-and-up. A minimum of eight students is needed to hold class; maximum of 15 students. Fee for both 90-minute workshops is $50 ($15 for children 8-15) or $25 for one workshop only.
Atwater presents this innovative class exploring a traditional form of Appalachian step-dance with African, Celtic/Anglo, European, and Native American roots. Students will learn the basic flatfoot dance form in this workshop. Wear smooth, leather-soled shoes (no taps please) with a good “slide” as well as supportive clothing for exercise. Atwater will supply the music with her own banjo playing, teaching steps she has learned from cloggers all over the United States and in particular, Kentucky, Arkansas, and North Carolina.
• Two Singing Traditional Ballads workshops will be offered on Monday, April 18, and on Monday, May 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This class is designed for all voices and all levels of adults and teens. Minimum of eight students needed to hold each workshop. Fee for each two-hour workshop is $25 or $50 for both.
Part presentation, part sing-along, Atwater will share Appalachian, Celtic and American ballads collected from a variety of sources. The class will discuss song origins, cultural history, and personal impressions of these beautiful song-stories that often portray betrayal, the challenges of true love, the crossing of societal boundaries, and occasional good endings. Participants are invited to sing along, discuss, and share ballads they know.
• Atwater will also teach two levels of mountain dulcimer workshops – beginner and intermediate. The beginner dulcimer workshop will be held on Monday, May 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m., and the fee is $25. The intermediate dulcimer workshop will be held on Monday, May 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m., and the fee is $25.
The many possibilities of the mountain dulcimer are part of the beauty of this extraordinary Appalachian instrument. Moving at a comfortable pace, the dulcimer will be approached from a variety of angles in these two-hour workshops including repertoire, tuning, singing and playing chords, using the traditional noter, strumming, fingerpicking, and any other topics that may “happen” as a result of group chemistry and as time allows.
