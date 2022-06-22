PAWTUCKET – Agi Gai-Kah has announced her candidacy for Pawtucket School Committee.
Gai-Kah, 33, said she is a mother of two children, a proud immigrant, and a youth advocate who has devoted her life to advocating and supporting youth in Pawtucket. She said she would bring a much-needed perspective to the school board.
As a member of the Pawtucket community, Gai-Kah said she proposes responsible planning of a unified high school, creatively improving facilities, resources for students and parents, and quality after-school and summer programming.
“My whole life has been marked by my hunger to succeed. I wanted to succeed because my mother wanted a good return on her investment,” she said in a release. “I believe my mother received her first return when I graduated from Shea High in 2007 and entered URI through the Talent Development program. I spent a year at URI and then transferred to Temple University in Philadelphia, where I later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Living in Philadelphia opened my eyes to a new world and when I returned to Pawtucket, I was saddened to see that my community had not progressed.”
She said she began to work as a substitute teacher for Pawtucket schools when she noticed students were using the same history textbooks that she had used.
“I was amazed that in 20 years, the education system had not evolved,” she said. “It was still reciting the same old information to a different generation. The school system lacked resources and diversity, it was clear Pawtucket was stagnation and in need of change.”
She said she has spent the last decade of her life working with urban youth, giving them hope for a better future and listening to the challenges they face every day.
Gai-Kah said she wants to run for School Committee to champion the youth of Pawtucket and do the work needed to ensure that Pawtucket’s future is bright.
