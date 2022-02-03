NORTH SMITHFIELD – Nearly twice as many students continue to be taught at home by their parents as before the pandemic, according to data provided by North Smithfield school officials this week.
In both the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years, the number of homeschooled students remained steady at 24 children. Those parents would have chosen to homeschool their children for reasons other than the COVID-19 pandemic, which had yet to happen.
In the 2019-2020 school year, 29 students were approved for homeschooling. The COVID-19 outbreak commenced in March of that school year, with all students going home to finish out the year.
In the first full year of COVID-19, 2020-2021, the number of homeschooled students ballooned to 51, and despite a return to full in-person learning this year, 2021-2022, the numbers have stayed fairly consistent, with 45 North Smithfield students approved for homeschooling this year and one more waiting to be approved at the School Committee meeting of Feb. 15.
The Breeze reported in November of 2020 that there were 15 additional students transferring to homeschooling, compared with two new homeschoolers in the 2019-2020 year.
Supt. Michael St. Jean said homeschooling requests spiked due to COVID, with plenty of families concerned about their students coming to school and getting sick and exposing others. He said as things normalize a bit he expects some to return to a school setting.
North Smithfield was traditionally averaging about 27 homeschooled students before COVID, said St. Jean, with plenty of reasons for parents to choose that option. Some have certain ideas about public schools, he said, while others want their children to have more of a religious education. Since the start of COVID, a lot of it has been about masking mandates or exposure risks.
“It’s a variety of reasons,” he said.
Some families decided during distance learning last year that learning at home worked for them, said St. Jean, while in other cases, he spoke with a few families who were already homeschooling in other communities before they moved to North Smithfield.
The Rhode Island Catholic reported last November that Catholic schools in the state saw an increase of nearly 5 percent in enrollment from the 2020-2021 year after years of decline, with many of those parents also seeking greater continuity for their children’s education.
