PAWTUCKET – Crossing the graduation stage last week, the 52 graduates of the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts were encouraged to keep their enthusiasm and adaptability as artists entering the world.
Graduating theater major and student speaker Katharine McLean said students had been handed “less than ideal situations to work with” with a global pandemic eating up their sophomore and junior years. As artists of all kinds, she said students have learned to be adaptable, but this skill is also one that will be useful in all paths in life, to “college and beyond, even if we aren’t going on to continue pursuing our majors.”
An artist is someone who can adapt, “someone who can take almost any situation and bend it to their will and needs,” McLean said.
“I think an artist is less defined by the art form they chose or the talents they have, and more by the general skills they’ve learned on their path to gain that talent,” she said. “These are the skills we’ll keep forever, even if we aren’t going on to pursue our arts in the future. We are artists now, just minutes before we cross this stage and move on to bigger and better things in our life, and we will be artists years from now, when we’re just holding onto this night as an old and fond memory.”
Salutatorian Sabrina Angulo said this class always provided encouragement even at one’s lowest, “a class that showed me that there’s something to love about everyone.”
Angulo said she was happy to know that her fellow graduates “will continue to inspire others” around them as they follow their separate paths in life.
“In my heart I know this isn’t the last time I’m going to see you guys,” Angulo said. “I’ll see some of you on the screen, on Broadway, the radio, on the back of a New York Times best-selling novel. Or maybe I’ll see you on the news for some big scientific discovery or saving a patient’s life. … I have no doubt that every person standing before me is going to be successful, however you may interpret that word.”
Keynote speaker Robert Schleinig, who graduated from URI in 1983 with a degree in theater arts, has worked in theater and film production including “Stargate,” “School of Rock,” “The Gilded Age” on HBO Max, and “CODA,” which won the 2022 Best Picture Award at the 94th Oscars in in March. Before sharing stories of his adventures in the film business, he offered advice on pursuing a career in any area of the arts.
“Enthusiasm counts, it makes you memorable,” Schleinig said. “Do your best and be your best. Show up a little before on time. Learn as you go and clean as you go. Always have a Plan B. And be nice to everybody. With intention, commitment and enthusiasm you can be an artist, dancer, actor, musician or craftsperson for a good long time…”
He said he has often been one of many members of a set design crew working on films. He said he is most proud of his recent work on “CODA,” and the response it received.
As students in alternative education, Pawtucket School Committee Member Joanne Bonollo told the students they “led the way and brought honor and recognition” to their school “and pride to the city of Pawtucket.” She said the paths they are taking have yet to unfold, and she shared several “true-isms” with the students as they look to start the next step of their journey. She encouraged the young graduates to practice the “ABCs,” always be cool, to avoid negativity, not to be afraid of change, to be compassionate to others, and to be passionate about whatever they do as a reflection of who they are.
Mayor Donald Grebien said this day had been many years in the making for the graduates, who have learned to “persevere, ask for help, lend a hand, branch out,” and push themselves to create their own pathways. He said students have excelled in these paths.
“You have made amazing productions and pieces to showcase your skills to your teachers, your peers and families over the years,” Grebien said. “... And you will continue to create new opportunities for yourselves through hard work and determination.”
Supt. Cheryl McWilliams said graduates have been role models for younger students and left a mark on their school, but now it is their time to start a new and great adventure. She said students’ character “refined under pressure” as they continued to push for success against personal obstacles and the difficulties of the pandemic.
JMW Director Anne Legace said students have become accustomed to hearing bidding them farewell with a simple “make good choices” at the end of the school day, and she asked them to think about what this really means. She quoted Nelson Mandela, who once said, “May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears.”
“So tonight, as we bid our final farewell, my hope for all of you is that you continue making good choices! Keep being authentically and unapologetically yourselves, keep pushing yourselves, keep learning and growing, and never let fear keep you from your dreams,” Legace said.
