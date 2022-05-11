NORTH PROVIDENCE – Anthony Mariorenzi Jr. has announced that he is running for North Providence School Committee at-large, taking aim at the seat again.
“I am a lifelong resident of North Providence, a graduate of North Providence High School (2008) and a graduate of Rhode Island College,” he said. “Being a parent of two young children, this election is crucial for every child’s future of our great town.”
He added, “It is imperative that someone is in touch with the current needs and concerns of families across the town to represent them. If trusted to represent our families and students, I will bring a common sense approach to the School Department that will benefit every child, family and taxpayer, and will advocate for everyone’s best interest.”
He said he looks forward to meeting North Providence neighbors in the near future.
