PAWTUCKET – New England Institute of Technology has announced its agreement with the city of Pawtucket, Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket and Pawtucket Central Falls Development to provide greater access to higher learning opportunities for students and adult learners in Pawtucket.
NEIT is establishing a Pawtucket presence with a new University Resource Center downtown at 2 Bayley St., a property owned by PCFD. The University Resource Center will be the point at which Pawtucket students can embark on a dedicated shuttle to the NEIT campuses in Warwick and East Greenwich. The new center will provide a shuttle waiting area and house a community meeting space and a student lounge. NEIT will offer information sessions for students, their families, and friends as well as prospective students.
NEIT has worked with the city to engage civic and education leaders to develop community awareness about the coming program.
“We are thrilled to be working with New England Institute of Technology to provide this opportunity to Pawtucket residents,” said Mayor Donald Grebien. “Having that presence here in our city will provide a more accessible and flexible higher learning and technical experience to Pawtucket. Thank you to New England Institute of Technology and the affiliates we have in the Boys & Girls Club, PCFD, the City Council, and the School Department for helping to promote this opportunity.”
“Our objective is to help Pawtucket students attain a university degree and to pursue their career passions,” said Alan Resnick, NEIT’s vice president for strategic planning.
NEIT’s program also offers pre-high-school age students “inspirational, immersive, and exciting activities and experiences to help them see the purpose in learning” through visits to the NEIT campuses, activity days with the Boys & Girls Club and the Dare to Dream Ranch in Foster. NEIT is working with BGCP to engage families on the importance of post-high school opportunities once they graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.