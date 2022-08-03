PAWTUCKET – The New England Institute of Technology, along with in the city of Pawtucket, Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket and Pawtucket Central Falls Development, held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday for the all-new University Resource Center in downtown Pawtucket at 2 Bayley St., a property owned by PCFD.
According to a news release, the University Resource Center will be the point at which city students can embark on a dedicated shuttle to the NEIT campuses in Warwick and East Greenwich. The new center will provide a shuttle waiting area, and house a community meeting space and student lounge. NEIT will offer information sessions for students, their families and friends, as well as prospective students.
NEIT has worked with the city to engage civic and education leaders to develop community awareness of the coming program, stated the release.
“This Monday’s event was a huge step forward with post-secondary education in Pawtucket and it has been a great experience to work with the New England Institute of Technology to provide this opportunity to Pawtucket residents,” said Mayor Donald Grebien. “Having that presence here in our city will provide a more accessible and flexible higher learning and technical experience to Pawtucket. I want to thank NEIT and all of the partners including the Boys & Girls Club, PCFD, the City Council, and the School Department for helping to promote this opportunity and getting us to where we needed to be.”
“We are excited to strengthen our long-standing commitment to the communities of Pawtucket,” said NEIT’s Alan Resnick. “Our goal is to make higher education more accessible to more traditional age and adult learners in collaboration with our affiliates...”
Organizers said that NEIT’s program also offers pre-high-school-age students inspirational, immersive, and exciting activities and experiences to help them see the purpose in learning through visits to the NEIT campuses, activity days with the BGCP and the Dare to Dream Ranch in Foster. NEIT is working with the Boys & Girls Club to engage families on the importance of post-high school opportunities once they graduate.
The partners were joined by numerous local elected officials along with community representatives and those looking forward to having new resources in the city.
“We at the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket are extremely excited to be a part of this event,” said chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club Jim Hoyt. “It has been great to work with these amazing partners providing resources to the youth of Pawtucket. We are looking forward to the future of this partnership and what it will bring to our youth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.