PAWTUCKET – The New England Institute of Technology, along with in the city of Pawtucket, Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket and Pawtucket Central Falls Development, held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday for the all-new University Resource Center in downtown Pawtucket at 2 Bayley St., a property owned by PCFD.

According to a news release, the University Resource Center will be the point at which city students can embark on a dedicated shuttle to the NEIT campuses in Warwick and East Greenwich. The new center will provide a shuttle waiting area, and house a community meeting space and student lounge. NEIT will offer information sessions for students, their families and friends, as well as prospective students.

