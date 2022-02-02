PAWTUCKET – Deep snow on city sidewalks proved the key ingredient to calling off school on Monday, as Pawtucket was the only district in the state to have a full snow day.
The decision from Supt. Cheryl McWilliams was due to a variety of factors, but primarily the lack of clearing on sidewalks.
School Committee Chairwoman Erin Dube said she herself tried to take the path to Potter-Burns Elementary School and was unable to do it. She said she doesn’t attribute the delay in clearing as people being lazy, just that there was so much snow to remove from so many properties.
Also complicating matters was the fact that school parking lots were again used as emergency lots for people to park in during a snow ban, and those lots still had plenty of cars in them as of Sunday. Dube said school officials felt having people towed for not having cars out of the lots two hours after the 9 a.m. lifting of the parking ban on Sunday would have been “a pretty harsh way to deal with it.”
Dylan Zelazo, director of administration for Mayor Donald Grebien, said city officials were planning to go out on Monday and Tuesday to start enforcing sidewalk-clearing rules, as long as they didn’t have other tasks with more priority. Ordinances essentially allow a full 24 hours after the conclusion of a storm, including 12 hours of daylight, to clear sidewalks.
The city uses a Bobcat to clear the sidewalks at city-owned properties but leaves sidewalks abutting schools to be taken care of by school staff, according to officials. Abutting private property owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks after a storm.
The district is responsible to plow its own lots, Dube said.
Zelazo said Monday that as crews started widening roads this week, he expected some snow to get pushed back onto sidewalks that had already been cleared. He said officials don’t want to be penalizing people in that kind of circumstance, and are trying to be sympathetic to what they’re dealing with.
“It’s a community effort,” said Zelazo, as the city tries to balance the needs of the community.
While many other districts went to a distance learning day on Monday, Pawtucket was unable to, after the School Committee voted last fall not to enter a memorandum of understanding with the Rhode Island Department of Education to turn five snow days into distance learning days.
The committee had multiple concerns, said Dube, including the fact that there are families with no internet connection and the inequity that would come with some students having to use packets while others were connected to a live classroom.
Additionally, she said, Pawtucket started its school year quite early for 2021-2022, meaning with a full February break and having two snow days already, it’s still on track to get out of school a week earlier than Providence and isn’t pushing up against the end of June.
If the district does start racking up snow days, she said, the school board could potentially reconsider the memorandum and institute some distance learning days in March if the area is still getting snow.
“I don’t see that the first choice is, don’t do snow days anymore,” she told The Breeze. As an educator, she added, “I think everyone needs a mental health day every once in a while,” and there’s excitement that comes with a snow day.
Even at the college level, where Dube teaches at Johnson & Wales after previously teaching high school, there’s plenty of joy to go around among students when a snow day is called.
Dube mentioned that McWilliams notified parents before the winter started that there would be no distance learning days this year.
As for whether Pawtucket should end its unique practice of residents parking in school lots, Dube said she would need to know more to give an informed opinion. People need to be able to put their cars somewhere, she said.
A total of 65 plow drivers, including 19 outside contractors, cleaned city streets from midnight last Friday to 2 a.m. on Sunday, a time period of 26 hours during which nearly 20 inches of snow fell on the city.
Workers were back from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, for a total of 34 hours worked during the storm. Workers answered some 40 messages that came into the storms@pawtucketri.com email address, according to Public Works Director David Clemente.
Clemente said there were 600 tons of salt used in the effort to clear roads and make them safe.
Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for the city, said workers were planning to continue working early this week to make sure roads were clear, with some warmer weather by mid-week accelerating the melting of snow.
