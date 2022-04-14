CUMBERLAND – Having the Math Team in common, the Cumberland High School Class of 2022 valedictorian Kaitlyn Vitkin and salutatorian Paul Barlow had an idea of where they would finish in their class, but were not really competitive against each other.
“We do Math Team together and we’re both very friendly,” Barlow, 18, said. He added that he knew she would be ahead of him as she had been taking more AP classes and college courses.
Vitkin, 17, said that she was told formally last week by Principal Adolfo Costa of being the valedictorian, having a weighted GPA of 4.99. Her unweighted GPA is 4.19.
“I’ve always felt drawn to going to school,” she told The Breeze. “I just pride myself on my work ethic.”
Vitkin is the daughter of Aleksandr and Eugenia Vitkin, Jewish immigrants from Belarus who immigrated from antisemitism. Born in Cumberland, she has embraced her heritage, participating in the Russian Drama Studio.
“This year I was only a volunteer, but we have a poetry recital and a group of students will put on a concert, performing excerpts of Russian plays in the greater Boston community,” she said.
Vitkin is a co-captain of the Math Team this year. Last year they placed third in the playoffs and made the state championship this year. She is also a captain of the Debate Team. With the Debate Team this year, she and her partner placed third in the state and as a solo debater, Vitkin came in second in the state.
Other school activities include being the secretary of the National Honor Society.
She said that sometimes it was a struggle to juggle school and all of her activities, and she would have to choose which program was the most important at the time. During her freshman and sophomore years, she said she sometimes wouldn’t get home until about 10 p.m. Not only is she active in school but outside as well, as she is a volunteer cross country skiing coach during the winter. Her hobbies include hiking, white water kayaking and rock climbing.
Vitkin has committed to attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Penn., and plans to major in electrical and computer engineering. She also hopes to minor in finance. As for her future career plans, she does not yet know.
She will already be prepared for classes at college, as she has been taking college courses at the University of Rhode Island. Last year she took biology and Calculus II, while this year she has been in statistics and will not have to take these courses at Carnegie Mellon.
Vitkin said she has always been math oriented, and that it is her favorite subject in high school. Her two favorite teachers are Mrs. Jahnz and her debate coach, Ms. Delaney.
“They really helped me when I was going through tougher spots and made sure I was on the right path,” she said.
While Vitkin loves Math, Barlow, second in his class, enjoyed his computer science class, physics and Spanish. He said his favorite teachers were Mr. Kenahan, Señor DaCosta and Señor Disla.
Barlow is the son of Paul and Lora Barlow, and says he was always pretty consistent in school. His weighted GPA is 4.88 and unweighted is 4.22.
He is part of the Math Team as well as the Spanish Club, being the co-president of the Spanish Club since his junior year. He is also the vice president of the Homework Help Center. “Over the summer I completed 100 hours of volunteering at the New England Humane Society,” he told The Breeze.
He volunteered at Franklin Farm over the summer as well.
As for awards, Barlow received the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish, which he said was important to him. Other awards include the Yale Book Award and the Award for Excellence in Math and Earth Sciences by the Society of Women Engineers.
During his time at Cumberland High School, Barlow played lacrosse his freshman year, and track and field his sophomore year. He stopped competing in sports his junior year for his job at Attleboro Farms.
“I haven’t chosen a university yet, but it most likely will be URI,” he said about life after high school.
He wants to major in civil engineering with a focus in environmental engineering and water resources.
He’s been able to have good time management skills throughout high school, he said, as well as trying not to leave things for the last minute.
Both Vitkin and Barlow had similar takeaways from their time in high school.
“I’d say my biggest takeaway is it’s not a good idea to stress out, but take things as they come,” Barlow said. “Do what you need to do and don’t let setbacks get to you.”
Vitkin said her advice to future Cumberland students is that going into high school is not the end of the world, even if you struggle or get a poor grade.
She said the important thing is to have a good relationship with your teachers and get to know them, as they know how to help you succeed.
