NORTH SMITHFIELD – An electronics recycling drop off event will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the North Smithfield DPW, 281 Quaker Highway.
Items accepted at no charge include: computers, laptops, monitors, televisions, routers, PDA's, cell phones, mice, keyboards, inkjet printers, plastic speakers, toner cartridges, CD/DVD players, radios, network equipment, wires, stereos, telephones, microwaves, small household appliances, and auto/marine batteries, and battery back-ups.
A $10 disposal fee applies to each large wooden-boxed speakers ($5 for small), laser-jet printer, air conditioner, dehumidifier, and other coolant containing devices.
Not accepted: light bulbs, household batteries, fire/carbon monoxide detectors, tapes/disks, glass, broken TV tubes, Styrofoam or any hazardous waste materials.
For more information, visit www.indiecycle.com or email indiecycle@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.