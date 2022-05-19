PROVIDENCE – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society and Rhode Island Spirits, creators of Rhodium brand gin, on Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m., for the continuation of Drink in the History, a year-long series pairing R.I. beverages with history talks.
The program will be hosted at Rhode Island Spirits Distillery & Tasting Room, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket, where owners Kara Larson and Cathy Plourde will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Rhode Island Spirits brand. Guests will be treated to both a mini-flight tasting of their craft-made liquor and a classic Tom Collins cocktail. Light, local culinary fare will also be offered.
In addition, participants will be treated to a talk by the founder of the Providence Jewelry Museum, Peter DiCristofaro, who will offer insights into Rhodium’s namesake industry by showcasing Rhode Island’s history within the jewelry industry. Original pieces will also be on display.
Tickets are $35 for RIHS members and $40 for non-members and can be purchased at rihs.org.
