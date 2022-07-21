CUMBERLAND – As Ravenous Brewing Company approaches its 10-year anniversary this fall, its owners say they are still humbled by the growth of their business and grateful to the community that’s embraced them.
Started as a nano brewery in Woonsocket in 2012, the brewery moved to its current location at 10 Industrial Road in Cumberland in late fall of 2019. While the company had gained a strong following in Woonsocket, pouring its first beer at Autumnfest 2013, founder Dorian Rave said he had difficulty finding a new location in the city that offered space to expand and easy access to the highway. The new building is just down the street from the Route 295 exits on Diamond Hill Road.
COVID hit months after the move, but thankfully Rave said their canning machines proved to be a lifeline during the first months of the pandemic. They could keep brewing beer and selling it directly to their customers, unlike other breweries that did not own their own canning machine and only served their product on draft. The addition of a large outdoor patio also proved advantageous for Ravenous during the summer of 2020 when social distancing rules were put in place.
“We were so busy we were only open Friday, Saturday, Sunday, because we couldn’t make enough beer to keep up,” said Patrick Reilly, Rave’s business partner since 2018.
Rave and Reilly said they have been fortunate to continue growing their business in the community that gravitated to it. The long tables in the taproom, Reilly said, are intended to encourage different customers to share a table and spark conversation.
“It opens up interaction,” he said. “They find people from town they haven’t seen in a while and are happy chatting with them, it happens all the time.”
“I can say with a lot of certainty, there’s been a lot of friendships that have been formed here,” Rave said.
In 2020, Cumberland resident Kim Chula-Maguire founded the Ravenous Runners Club, which continues to meet at the brewery regularly.
Last year they opened the “Merch Perch” storefront off Industrial Road, separated from the tap room, where patrons can pick up a 16-ounce four-pack of their favorite beer and sweatshirts, hats, or T-shirts to represent the Ravenous brand.
Their location off the highway has helped expand their name outside of the state. Reilly said they have patrons regularly road-tripping from as far as Andover, Mass. to get their hands on some Ravenous cans.
“I think the true foundation is the quality of the beer that these guys make,” Reilly said, gesturing toward the brewhouse room. “It keeps them coming back.”
What started with three beers 10 years ago, Rave said, has grown to a lineup of more than a dozen different ales, lagers, IPAs, pale ales and stouts with seasonal and special rotations. Favorites in the lineup include a couple of New England IPAs, Rhode Haze and You Are Such An Ass, as well as their Saison Des Fraise, a strawberry saison. The Coffee Milk Stout is a well-known Ravenous staple and the first beer the brewery released back in 2012. A few of the selections also incorporate local community names such as the Blackstone Pale Ale and the Diamond Hill Pale Ale.
Last month they started experimenting with a new peach seltzer, and said they have gotten good feedback from customers so far.
Another new addition released this spring is the Todo Bien, a pilsner style beer that Rave said is lighter and lower in alcohol content. Reilly said this brew is likely to become a mainstay on the menu based on its reception.
Rave said he’s noticed a trend among beer lovers toward lighter styles and suspected patrons are looking to “relieve the pallet a little bit” from hop-heavy flavors, at least temporarily.
“I think people are just kind of looking for, especially this time of year, they tend to look for the lighter stuff that is more refreshing,” he said.
With Ravenous Brewing celebrating its 10th anniversary in October, Rave and Reilly said they have a few big plans in the works but aren’t ready to announce it all yet. They teased the launch of new beer, and said they plan to host multiple events through the anniversary month.
“It feels kind of unbelievable,” Rave said of the milestone anniversary. “We’ve come a long way from plastic barrel fermenters ...”
They also will have their annual release of Rave’s famous sweet potato stout. Reilly and Rave said customers mark their calendar for this annual occurrence, and the product usually sells out in a day.
