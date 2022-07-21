Ravenous Brewing Company
Ravenous Brewing Company founder Dorian Rave raises a pint alongside co-owner Patrick Reilly in the taproom at 10 Industrial Road, Cumberland.

 Breeze photo by Zack DeLuca

CUMBERLAND – As Ravenous Brewing Company approaches its 10-year anniversary this fall, its owners say they are still humbled by the growth of their business and grateful to the community that’s embraced them.

Started as a nano brewery in Woonsocket in 2012, the brewery moved to its current location at 10 Industrial Road in Cumberland in late fall of 2019. While the company had gained a strong following in Woonsocket, pouring its first beer at Autumnfest 2013, founder Dorian Rave said he had difficulty finding a new location in the city that offered space to expand and easy access to the highway. The new building is just down the street from the Route 295 exits on Diamond Hill Road.

