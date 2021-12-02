PAWTUCKET – Holiday season is a busy time at the city’s two distilleries, where fun flavor is on the menu every day, but raises its game at this time of year when people are looking for a festive night out or a unique local gift.
Rhode Island Spirits, at 59 Blackstone Ave., and White Dog Distilling, at 560 Mineral Spring Ave., both offer drinks that can be sipped in person or re-created at home using their products.
White Dog Distilling, opened in the spring of 2018, and Rhode Island Spirits a year later, are part of a flourishing craft drink scene in Pawtucket that also features four breweries.
The folks who stir the drinks and keep customers happy are free about sharing their favorite holiday offerings.
Kara Larson, co-owner of Rhode Island Spirits, said one of the most delightful drinks anyone can make at home is based on a discovery she and wife co-owner Cathy Plourde made when experimenting with various mixes as part of a collaboration with Gooseneck Vineyards of North Kingstown.
Anyone can make this drink for a holiday party and have an instant hit, said Larson: simply add a splash of prosecco (it doesn’t have to be from Gooseneck, but that’s recommended) to the Rhodium Rhode Island Red cranberry and cherry vodka from R.I. Spirits.
After traveling England and Europe, said Larson, they learned that such fruit-flavored drinks are the go-to after-dinner staple in many households. There, she said, someone might put plums or some other fruit in a bottle of gin or vodka for seasonal celebrations.
Mixing the R.I. Red with the full-flavored prosecco “is a beautiful way to make a simple cocktail that tastes more complicated than it is and isn’t overly sweet,” said Larson.
Also a favorite at the holidays is the spiked hot chocolate, which mixes fresh mint-infused vodka with the company’s trademark hot chocolate mix. It’s built simply, said Larson and Plourde.
Another huge hit at R.I. Spirits has been the Rhodium Coffee & Black Walnut flavored vodka. People often ask where one buys black walnuts, said Plourde and Larson, and are surprised to learn that the owners simply harvest them from their natural surroundings in downtown Pawtucket and elsewhere in the area.
Carlo Catucci, who co-owns White Dog Distilling in Pawtucket with wife Alecia, said three drinks that have already become holiday classics at the distillery are:
• The Holly Mule, which mixes cranberry and tangerine juice with straight moonshine and North Providence’s Yacht Club Ginger Beer.
• Cherry Cream, with White Dog’s own house-made non-dairy cream mixed with their rum.
• And Candy Cane Mocha, which mixes their Candy Cane Moonshine with locally made cacao and local coffee.
Drinks here change a lot, he said, but those are the specials. All three are easy enough for people to try them at home, and the Catuccis encourage people to both come in for a sit-down drink or re-create it at home, but they caution that it might not come out the same.
As someone who loves the Moscow mule, Catucci’s personal favorite is probably the Holly Mule, he said, and it might be the most popular with customers.
Owners of both distilleries say the pandemic really threw a wrench in their growth plans, particularly as in-person destinations, but they’re starting to see more people come back out. The holidays bring an uptick in shoppers looking for unique craft drink gift ideas, they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.