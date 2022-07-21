WOONSOCKET – Nestled on North Main Street, within walking distance of The Stadium Theatre, Lops Brewing has been embraced by the city and continues to be a local hangout, open every day.
Lops will mark its three-year anniversary the first week of August and will celebrate big as the first two years were plagued with COVID.
“Thing have gotten back to normal in terms of we’re seeing as many people through the brewery as we were seeing pre-COVID,” brewery co-owner and founder Sean Lopolito said. “Actually we’ve seen that increase but it’s a little misleading because we only had nine months leading up to, so we were just open and just trying to find our footing.”
Lopolito credits the locals, the city of Woonsocket as a whole, and the surrounding area for keeping them open the past couple of years. During the pandemic, Lops held a sock drive to support the homeless and hosted literacy programs including book donations.
The brewery has also partnered and collaborated with other local organizations, including the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative for annual Arts in the Alley festivals.
“We just did a three-month run for April, May and June,” Lopolito told The Breeze. “And then we’re going to bring it back for September and October.”
Lopolito added that they partnered with the Levitt AMP Summer Concert Series to create the Mic Drop Pale Ale. They also created a beer with Blackstone Valley Brewing called False Bravado, a dark English mild.
“I think the key for us is we are a small, nano brewery and what we do is on a hyper-local level,” Lopolito said about what makes them stand out in the brewery boom in northern Rhode Island. “We don’t do any distribution. So everything is out of the tasting room, whether it be on tap or on four packs or growlers to go. We run weekly events such as bingo, home brew club, book club. Some larger events like the Lops Derby, similar to a Pinewood Derby that Boy Scouts would have growing up. All our events are to make this be a community space for Woonsocket and really the tight surrounding area.”
They are open every day except for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“We run a very lean operation,” he said. “So basically, it’s myself and Sara (Facincani) that are either in the brewery working or behind the bar. I have a couple of other part-time bartenders, but for the most part it’s a two-person operation.”
Other factors that make Lops different and a place to visit, Lopolito said, is how quickly their beer changes and their sense of community. Lopolito said he wants to be as inviting as possible, welcoming everyone.
“We have eight taps,” Lopolito said. “We have a consistent rotation and the rotation is based off of a mix of staples, seasonals, and new beers. For example, we usually have a seltzer on tap, we usually try to keep it to no more than two IPAs, and then we mix in lagers, porters, stouts and then over the last month we’ve had a Belgian Witbier, for Pride Month. What we look to do is have a balanced board so that somebody who is open to trying new styles, if they come in once a month the board would probably be completely different than when they were last here. That’s what the expectation is for our regulars or new customers, that they will come in here and have a diverse style.”
After surviving the pandemic, the new enemy is inflation, Lopolito said, saying the price of grains has risen especially high, along with the cost of hops and shipping fees.
“So what we’ve tried to do is look at our existing process and make changes to try to minimize some of that inflation,” he said. “For example, we used to do a lot of high ABV beers, like double IPAs. We’ve tried to scale back on that because the cost of those are considerably higher. So we are offering some low ABV styles. We’ve also looked at the process involving yeast and re-using yeast to try to bring down that cost. The goal is to minimize the price increases to the costumer. Unfortunately, we’ve had to raise prices, but we’re trying to do that as a last resort and on styles that actually merit it as opposed to a blanket price increase.”
Lopolito added that they’ve been changing suppliers and trying to get what they need more locally to limit shipping costs.
With gas prices also up, Lopolito said they will still get their regular customers who live nearby, but sometimes see a drop-off of Saturday and Sunday brewery hoppers.
The brewery will continue to support local causes and give back.
“We are focusing on some community aspects and giving back,” Lopolito said. This was the first time that we participated in Pride events. We created a new beer, Harmony, which will be donated to two local LGBTQ+ organizations. We are also looking at other organizations through the fall and winter to partner with. Lops is a majority women-owned small business, so that’s going to be the focus.”
The back patio at Lops has been a popular place in the warmer weather and Lopolito said they will be improving on that space to make it more of a beer garden. They are going to add new benches, tables and chairs along with umbrellas for shade. They’re also getting plants that will fit in with the ivy growing down the wall.
With all the local breweries in the northern part of Rhode Island, instead of each brewery competing against the other, it’s more of a brotherhood, said Lopolito. If he’s ever in need of an ingredient, he knows that someone at Ravenous or Bravo are just a phone call away, and he would return the favor.
