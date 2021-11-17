NORTH PROVIDENCE – Ask Henry Tacelli his secrets to a long life, and he’ll tell you it’s been all about staying active and drinking red wine, lots of red wine, every day.
“It had to be that deep burgundy,” said his daughter, Arline Tardie, laughing. “I used to buy a gallon of it. Two glasses a day, and the glass has to be full.”
Tacelli lived in his home of nearly 30 years at 29 Borah St. in North Providence until February, when he moved to Lincolnwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at 610 Smithfield Road. It was there where he celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 14, with a few friends and family, including Tardie and Tacelli’s son, Glenn Tacelli.
“My dad was hardworking, always there, he provided for us and always came through,” said Tardie. “He was a great all-around guy who got along with everyone.”
She said he always had jokes and would do anything for anyone.
A nighttime truck driver for The Providence Journal from 1972 to 1991, Tacelli also drove a truck during the day for Bradley Seeds for 30 years.
In his free time, he enjoyed fishing with his children, bocce, going out to eat, golf, shooting pool, woodworking with birdhouses, playing on the bowling team at the Knights of Columbus, playing cards, and gardening.
He was a very good pool player, said his son Glenn, and was also into gardening.
“He was always there when I needed him,” said Glenn.
He recalled how his mom and dad would go out and he would tag along for a double date with his girlfriend, and he also remembers how they would often travel, including to New Hampshire, Maine and Florida, as well as to amusement parks on the weekend.
Tacelli married the love of his life, Marion DeSimone, on Aug. 31, 1946, and they were less than a month shy of their 64-year wedding anniversary when she died in August of 2010. Marion was employed at the former Coro Jewelry and B.B. Greenberg Jewelry for many years before she retired.
Tacelli has one granddaughter, Melissa Peso-Watkins, and two great-grandchildren, Macie and Norah Watkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.