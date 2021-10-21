SCITUATE – Hope Historical Society and Scituate Preservation Society will hold a joint meeting on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., at the Potterville Fire Station.
The program "About Scituate" will feature Potterville. Extensive research on the Potter family, their homestead and the influence they had on this hamlet has been done by Steve and Linda Kornatz.
All rules and regulations pertaining to COVID will be met. It is recommended that all who plan to attend be vaccinated.
This meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served after the program.
