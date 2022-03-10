CUMBERLAND – The chickens have come home to roost, according to school officials in Cumberland, who say the School Department’s status as lowest funded in the state is only growing worse.
Supt. Phil Thornton told the School Committee during a special budget meeting on March 2 that going back to the last publicly available data in 2020, Cumberland lost ground, going from some $2,800 less per student than the state average, or $13 million short on full funding, to more than $3,000 under the state average, at $15,456 per student, or about $15 million short overall.
“Not only are we the lowest funded, we’re losing ground,” said Thornton, saying officials should keep that in mind as they think about this year’s budget. “It is sobering.”
Thornton offered cautionary words as he shared how the district is relying on maximum allowable aid from the town of $1.88 million plus other pieces from the town and reduced operations totaling $2.1 million. After using $1.09 million in fund balance savings last year, the budget this year is relying on another $725,000 in savings.
In short, said Thornton, a lot of things have to happen to balance this budget.
The School Committee was planning another budget session for March 10, and members were expecting to schedule more meetings then. The budget will go to the mayor’s office in early April, at which point it will become the School Committee’s budget proposal to the town, said Thornton.
Special Education Director Rachel Santa answered questions from member Denis Collins about how the district is going to handle the costs of addressing severe mental health needs without adding more positions in the field. She said some money has been set aside for additional services after the department blew its budget this year, and federal grant funds paid for an additional school psychologist, but the lack of funding for special education services in Cumberland continues to be frustrating.
Until the community decides to adequately fund the services, instead of a constant juggling act where a special education program at the high school needs to be cut to pay for an early childhood program for severely autistic and nonverbal students started, students will always be underserved despite the staff’s best efforts, she said. The situation of always having to get creative to move funds around truly makes her angry, said Santa, as the town and state need to do better for its students.
Business Manager Alex Prignano said there’s a significant funding problem despite this district having people who continue to be extremely careful with their spending in everything that they do. He said he hates to be Pollyanna or Chicken Little, but there’s a projected $10 million funding gap over five years, and even with a maximum increase of $1.8 million in each of the next four years, the schools would still come up well short of that.
Cuts are almost always in staffing, he said, as supplies have already been cut. There will be tough choices ahead, said Prignano and Thornton, and while there are cuts that could be made, they wouldn’t be pleasant, such as cutting busing.
School board member Mark Fiorillo said there continue to be things that drive him crazy about the financial situation, including the fact that the state still has a dual enrollment program despite making two years of community college free. There is no reason to have it in place, he said, as yet another burden on local school districts.
Fiorillo said this portion of the budget process really doesn’t matter all that much until the town tells school officials what they’re getting. Prignano said Mayor Jeffrey Mutter is well aware of the situation the district is facing.
Fiorillo said he understands that there’s a limited amount of money to be generated and the town is short in other areas as well.
Member Amy Rogalski said she continues to be amazed at how school officials reallocate and rearrange funds and keep succeeding beyond expectations in doing so much with so little. The problem, she said, is that the town sees things done so well for so long that people think it can go on forever, but eventually you “run out of things to do well with” and hit a breaking point.
In a recent joint meeting with the town, she said it almost seemed as if municipal leaders don’t expect to give schools the full 4 percent increase they’re looking for. It’s frustrating to do all this work when one doesn’t know how much money will be coming, she said, and the breaking point is coming.
Member Paul DiModica said he believes that just like Mutter presented the town’s increases in certain expenses such as utilities, medical, pensions and payroll, the same expenses on the school side should also be included on the mayor’s sheet. He said he would rather see expenses on both sides included together instead of schools essentially being told to find a way to make it work.
DiModica mentioned a Breeze story last week on North Providence, where Mayor Charles Lombardi anticipates a ninth year since 2007 without a tax increase, saying he doesn’t want that situation occurring in Cumberland. As hard as it may be, he said, taxes need to be raised even when there’s an election year coming up. Prignano has been pinching pennies for almost a decade, he said, and “we can’t keep on pinching the penny.”
DiModica said he has no intention to cut any positions in the budget process, saying he’ll let the Town Council “decide who they want to cut.”
Thornton clarified what he said was an important point in dispelling conversations in Cumberland about federal grant-funded positions becoming part of the town’s financial obligation going forward. He said that’s simply not true. When the grant money runs out, the positions will also end, he said, unless money is found elsewhere.
