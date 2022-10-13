CUMBERLAND –Mayor Jeffrey Mutter and his staff will be hosting an informational meeting and question-and-answer session regarding rat activity in town, on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Cumberland Library community room off Diamond Hill Road. The forum will be hosted in conjunction with George Williams, a public health entomologist.

Sarah King, community outreach coordinator for the town, said the forum is open to the public and will be an opportunity for community members to ask questions, share ideas, and learn about some strategies for remediation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.