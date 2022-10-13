CUMBERLAND –Mayor Jeffrey Mutter and his staff will be hosting an informational meeting and question-and-answer session regarding rat activity in town, on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Cumberland Library community room off Diamond Hill Road. The forum will be hosted in conjunction with George Williams, a public health entomologist.
Sarah King, community outreach coordinator for the town, said the forum is open to the public and will be an opportunity for community members to ask questions, share ideas, and learn about some strategies for remediation.
“We’re looking forward to having an open dialogue with the community and with an expert to understand the problem and get accurate and timely information out to the public,” Mutter.
King said she’s in the process of creating a map based on reported rat issues, and so far the two primary areas where there seems to be more of an issue are in Cumberland Hill and Valley Falls on either end of town, as well as a “little smatter everywhere” else.
The Oct. 18 meeting does not reflect a shift to the town taking on the responsibility for rat abatement, King clarified in response to a question from The Breeze, and is mainly about providing information on the movement and spread of rats, tips on how to address upticks in population numbers, and to allow people to share their experiences.
Mutter said for a story last month that the town was researching the rat issue following a growing number of complaints. Several other area communities have also experienced significant rat problems of late, particularly neighboring North Attleboro, Mass.
Town officials are encouraging everyone to join them for this meeting if they have any questions or feedback. They also encourage them to fill out an online form if they’ve directly witnessed rat activity in a particular area, found at forms.office.com/r/MiiawRwv4c.
