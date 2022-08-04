CUMBERLAND – Originally started in 1991 to help raise money to support local youth athletic programs, CumberlandFest continues to be a favorite of the Cumberland community each summer.

Back in 1991, a group of organizers and friends from Cumberland started to talk about putting on an event to raise funds for the local sports teams. Alan Neville, Cumberland Youth Activities Council chairperson, said that CumberlandFest was conceived as a fundraising vehicle as well as a community celebration.

