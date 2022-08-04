CUMBERLAND – Originally started in 1991 to help raise money to support local youth athletic programs, CumberlandFest continues to be a favorite of the Cumberland community each summer.
Back in 1991, a group of organizers and friends from Cumberland started to talk about putting on an event to raise funds for the local sports teams. Alan Neville, Cumberland Youth Activities Council chairperson, said that CumberlandFest was conceived as a fundraising vehicle as well as a community celebration.
He added they have raised more than $1 million for youth organizations.
From the beginning, CumberlandFest was run purely through volunteers. It also relies on sponsors. Most of the CumberlandFest Steering Committee have been there since the inception. Jerry Schimmel, now the executive director, took over for Ernest “Ernie” Labbe, who is still part of the committee.
Neville said they initially put together CumberlandFest with a carnival midway, food court, arts and crafts, musical acts and a fireworks display on Saturday night. Trying to keep the festival updated and fun, they started adding special events from road races to car shows and, now back by popular demand, a pair of wrestling shows on Sunday afternoon.
In 2019, the committee switched to Rockwell Amusements to provide the carnival rides in the midway and the organizers got a beer and wine tent, moving the entertainment and musical acts there.
“We had to go before the Town Council,” Labbe said about getting permission to serve alcoholic beverages on town property.
Food trucks are now a staple for any outdoor event, and CumberlandFest is no exception. Labbe said he is in touch with the Rhode Island Department of Health, so food vendors will be cleared to properly serve.
As the dedicated volunteers get into full swing planning the event, the biggest obstacle and unknown is the weather. Neville said it’s a three-day event where they expect between 14,000 and 15,000 people, so the weather has to be good.
Right before COVID attacked, CumberlandFest was basically a washout with rain. Labbe said at that point, CumberlandFest was getting kind of stale. With the rainout and COVID cancellation, he said, they almost walked away.
“CumberlandFest has a heartbeat,” The Breeze reported in November of 2018 after a meeting where organizers, many sounding defeated just weeks earlier, found new resolve to continue. The longtime volunteers and a few newcomers agreed at that meeting that there was enough passion left to reinvent what some acknowledged had become somewhat of an antiquated event. Simple changes, such as first allowing beer and then later moving adult beverages under the tent with the entertainment instead of having people walk away from the music to have a drink in an enclosure, would later bring big benefits.
Everyone in the room at the Diamond Hill Ski Lodge in the fall of 2019 agreed that no changes should be off the table in terms of creating a “new direction” for a more vibrant CumberlandFest, whether that meant, as reported then:
• Changing the festival’s leadership structure;
• Overhauling entertainment;
• Changing rules of engagement with the festival for local sports groups receiving a portion of money raised;
• Including new recipients, such as Scouts, the Cumberland High School band or other groups to increase engagement and volunteerism;
• And adding attractions seen at other area festivals, such as beer.
The common theme that rainy evening was about making CumberlandFest the community experience it could be rather than on focusing on how much money each aspect of it brought in.
Ernie Labbe, who’s organized fireworks since the start of the festival in 1991, said the festival was first started by a group of people who wanted to build something the community could be proud of and that would help sports families not have to sell candy bars to raise needed funds. The festival needs a commitment from a core team, he said.
It was Labbe who three years earlier had expressed pride in the fact that CumberlandFest was always able to thrive without the big money associated with a beer tent, but he was ready to acknowledge that night that adding alcohol as an attraction might not be a bad thing.
Schimmel that night said CumberlandFest had become a dinosaur in danger of extinction, but it wasn’t broken, he insisted.
Labbe said at the time that he believed the downward spiral for CumberlandFest, with fewer vendors and less to do, had started years earlier with a past chairperson’s decision to start cutting costs. The primary focus could no longer be about the bottom line, he said.
After Schimmel stepped up to become the new executive director, they started to tweak and improve the festival, undeterred by a COVID-canceled main event in 2020.
“We changed the mission,” Labbe said last week. “The event was to support youth sports organizations, and now we opened it up to supporting any youth organization.”
Neville said with the change, they would be able to support things indirectly such as providing funding for modifications at Diamond Hill Park with the Parks and Recreation Department.
After waiving the gate fee last year because the town of Cumberland paid for the fireworks display, the fee returns this year, at $5 per person with children 12 and under free.
Originally people paid per car for admission and that cost $3. They still offer offsite parking at St. John Vianney Church and a shuttle transporting people to the park as well as one from Mercymount.
Volunteers are much needed so the core group doesn’t have to overextend themselves. The Steering Committee works throughout the week of the festival starting to set up on Wednesday through Thursday, and then at the actual festival, and then even after the festival to break everything down again.
Neville estimates they need about 1,000 hours of volunteer activity. They seek out two kinds of volunteers: those from youth organizations, which will be compensated for the hours their volunteers complete, and adult volunteers.
To find out schedules or to volunteer for CumberlandFest visit cumberlandfest.org.
