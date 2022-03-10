GLOCESTER – Foster and Glocester residents will decide on the $30.7 million Foster-Glocester Regional School budget next Tuesday, March 15, a spending plan calling for improvements to the greenhouse and baseball field.
The Foster-Glocester Regional School Committee approved the budget proposal on March 1 and will send it to the voters on March 15 at the Ponaganset High School Field House, 137 Anan Wade Road. The overall budget increase is 4 percent, including contributions to the general fund, state aid and other sources, Supt. Michael Barnes said.
In addition to state aid, the budget uses $100,000 from the fund balance to cover gaps.
The $30,696,213 budget includes a 2 percent increase in local appropriation of $17.1 million, or $335,534 more. Glocester would pay $11,303,772 for the schools’ 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, $20,498 less than last year. Glocester pays significantly less than Foster, which would pay $356,032 more for a total appropriation of $5,808,469.
Barnes said there was a concerted effort to continue funding academic, career, athletic and co-curricular learning experiences important to the Foster and Glocester communities.
“Cuts were made to the budget to reflect the economic realities of our towns, to respond to changes in enrollment, and to meet the budgetary targets established by the School Committee,” he said.
Appropriation is calculated for each town using two factors. The operating portion of the budget reflects enrollment of students grades 6-12 as of Oct. 1. The number is adjusted based on the actual number of Foster and Glocester students who were enrolled in grades 6-12 on June 30 of the previous year, Barnes said.
As of last Oct. 1, Foster enrolled 381 students while Glocester enrolled 756 students, or 66.5 percent.
Debt services and capital expenditures for each town are calculated using the state’s formula for adjusted equalized weighted assessed valuation. The valuation is based on the full and fair market value of the real estate, tangible personal property and motor vehicle wealth in all cities and towns.
A portion of each district’s appropriation factors in capital improvement projects, including $97,909 from Foster and $20,535 from Glocester. Barnes said Ponaganset receives reimbursements at a higher rate, 14 percent more, than other districts because it is regionalized.
Improvements include some heating, ventilation and air conditioning enhancements, replacing and expanding the Plant Science Career and Technical Education pathway greenhouse, as well as groundskeeping. Barnes said the district plans to repair the infields for the baseball and softball field and replace the backstop for softball.
Included in appropriation costs is $1,294,748 for debt services, with Foster paying $410,992 and Glocester’s share at $883,756. Debt service includes payment for the 2016 $26 million drinking water bond.
The budget includes an increase of $452,585 in state aid, for a total of $5,157,464, and $1.35 million in federal aid. The breakdown of special revenue includes Medicaid, school lunch, Title I, II and IV and ESSER III funds.
Barnes said additional ESSER III funds will be used to support mathematics and cognitive processing for students experiencing learning loss.
A copy of the budget is available online at www.fg.k12.ri.us/district/business_office/school_district_budgets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.