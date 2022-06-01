PAWTUCKET – Confidence remains high that a soccer stadium and surrounding development is still coming to the city’s riverfront, despite rising costs associated with the project.
Developer Fortuitous Partners, after completing extensive site work at the Tidewater Landing site off Taft Street, was set to go before the CommerceRI Investment Committee with the city on Tuesday to seek revisions on financing for the project, including greater investment from the developer as well as the city and state.
The Tidewater Landing Development along the banks of the Seekonk River in Pawtucket is a project which began in 2019 through a private-public partnership between Fortuitous Partners, the governor’s office, CommerceRI, the city of Pawtucket, and the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency. Similar to projects across the U.S., it is experiencing supply chain and construction-materials cost inflation issues that have significantly increased the development’s budget from original projections, from $83 million to some $124 million, due to unprecedented cost inflation.
“That is why, after months of negotiating savings for taxpayers and cutting costs by more than $20 million, both Fortuitous Partners and the city of Pawtucket have prepared a framework to amend the existing funding plan previously approved by CommerceRI,” stated a release from Mayor Donald Grebien’s office prior to Tuesday’s meeting, which was set to involve members of the investment committee meeting in closed executive session.
Phase 1 of the project includes a 10,000-seat soccer stadium; riverfront amenities including a riverwalk and public plaza; 435 housing units with a 150-space parking garage; 60,000 square feet of commercial space; 57,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and public amenities.
Emily Rizzo, spokesperson for Grebien’s office, confirmed that a joint application was submitted to the state committee and that the current funding gap is $30 million.
With another $30 million added to the current state commitment of $37 million, the $67 million total is on the lower end of the $60 million to $80 million estimate when the project was first announced in 2019.
The new framework includes an additional investment of $25 million in private equity on top of a previously committed $20 million equity investment, and $31 million in private-debt investment from Fortuitous Partners and revisions to the Tax Incremental Financing approval.
The amended private-public funding package will make up the approximate 40 percent of the construction cost increase and allow the project to move forward.
Accounting for more money going toward infrastructure, the project is about $20 million cheaper than the one previously proposed for a new PawSox stadium at the Apex site, and there’s significantly more ancillary development as part of the soccer stadium proposal than the baseball one.
Tidewater Landing continues to be developed, with visible progress being made on site remediation and initial groundwork. With the development area on both banks of the Seekonk River, including the addition of needed housing units, “Pawtucket is looking forward to the continuation and completion of this critical project for the revitalization of downtown Pawtucket,” said the mayor in a statement.
“As I have stated before, we have been working diligently with Fortuitous and the state on a way to continue to revitalize Pawtucket’s riverfront and provide access to public amenities that our residents and visitors deserve,” said Grebien. “With the additional funds put in by the developer, and through modifications to the TIF, we can get to a place where we can make sure this transformational project for our city happens.”
“Pawtucket is looking forward to this revitalization and continues to see progress at the site underway, which is exciting for everyone,” he added.
Brett Johnson, of Fortuitous, added, “I couldn’t be prouder of the Tidewater Landing project and the work we have all done, together, with our city and state partners. The progress that’s been made to clean up and redevelop the Pawtucket waterfront is truly amazing. Anyone driving by the site or along 95 in Pawtucket will be astonished by the transformation.”
Fortuitous, the city and the state remain committed to making Tidewater Landing a destination location for sports and entertainment that creates civic pride and keeps critical taxpayer spending within the state, said officials. It will also create thousands of jobs, hundreds of units of needed housing, and hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue, they said.
Despite historic challenges, Fortuitous remains committed to Tidewater Landing and hasn’t wavered, said Johnson. That said, inflation and rising construction material costs have seriously impacted the project. He said they have been hard at work with contractor Dimeo to cut costs on stadium construction.
Fortuitous is also stepping up its investment in the project beyond the $15 million already spent. Going forward, the company will more than double its initial commitment of private equity in the stadium. In addition, they will privately finance an additional $31 million in debt.
The Tidewater Landing Project has been going since the selection of Fortuitous Partners in December of 2019 in response to the city and state’s request for proposals for McCoy Stadium and Pawtucket downtown development plans. Over the past three years, Fortuitous has completed land studies, executed a lease with the landowners (the city and National Grid) and gained all local approvals from Pawtucket’s Planning Commission, Riverfront Commission and City Council.
