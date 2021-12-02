NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield Parks and Recreation announces the start of arts and crafts classes on Thursday evenings at 6:30 pm. The classes are held in the lower level of Heritage Hall, 101 Greene St., Slatersville.
The first class is Dec. 2, and the project will be making holiday cards using gelatin monoprint and other printing techniques. Children 6-12 may participate if accompanied by an adult. There is a $3 material fee per person to cover costs.
There is a limit of 12 participants. Email Ann Lilley at jslilley@yahoo.com to reserve a spot or ask any questions.
People who are unvaccinated are asked to wear a mask.
Future classes will be on Dec. 9 for winter greenery swags, and Dec. 16 for 3D folded paper stars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.