PAWTUCKET – In partnership with Atrium on Main, Plates with Purpose is scheduled to begin donating nourishing, well-balanced meals to people served by House of Hope’s Shower to Empower outreach program next Tuesday, May 17.
The meals are free of charge and available on a first-come, first-served basis as part of a fairly new charitable program designed to match restaurants with their neighbors who are struggling to meet basic food needs.
The 16-month-old program is designed to provide a two-way value exchange that drives direct revenue to Rhode Island-based, independently owned restaurants in the form of donations in exchange for meals that Plates With Purpose helps distribute out into the communities from which each restaurant operates.
“It is powered by the compassion and support of donors, through local fundraising campaigns,” states a release. “We hope to kick off of a long-term, sustainable program with Atrium on Main, House of Hope, and other organizations also focused on enriching the lives of the community members.”
Since its launch in December 2020, Plates with Purpose has delivered more than 3,080 meals to neighbors in North Providence, Cranston, Warwick, West Warwick, Smithfield, and South County.
Atrium on Main joined with Plates with Purpose on April 29, offering to each vulnerable neighbors in Pawtucket.
“We were thrilled when Mike and Becca reached out to express interest in our program. We have been working to get our program up and running in Pawtucket, given it ranks fifth in the state, in terms of poverty rates, and they helped us accelerate that plan,” said co-founder Jennifer Capracotta.
“By partnering with House of Hope, specifically becoming a component of their Shower to Empower program, we will be able to reach Pawtucket’s most vulnerable and underserved members of the city,” said co-founder Jennifer Fantozzi. “House of Hope’s mission and approach to improving the lives of those they serve align perfectly with our mission and we are honored to partner with this incredible organization.”
