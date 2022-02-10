PROVIDENCE – Students, volunteers, and professionals working with archives in Rhode Island may now apply for funding to improve their knowledge and skills.
Scholarships of up to $1,000 per applicant are being offered by the R.I. Historical Records Advisory board this spring and fall.
Qualified applicants may apply for funds to defray the cost of professional development workshops on archival topics, in-person or virtual conference registration fees, and costs of other relevant non-credit learning opportunities offered between June 1 and Dec. 31.
Applications will be accepted during two funding cycles: deadline April 2022 for spring and summer programs, and deadline October 2022 for fall programs, while funds last.
Scholarship recipients agree to contribute a short blog post on www.rihrab.com about their learning experience, and to participate in a virtual Lightening Talk hosted by RIHRAB for the benefit of the Rhode Island archival community.
Information about previously funded scholarship requests, and announcements about free 2022 workshops on archival management topics, are available at www.rihrab.com .
Funding is made possible by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission. To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/3ey55fyk.
Contact Ashley Selima, state archivist, at rihrab@sos.ri.gov, or call 401-222-2353 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.